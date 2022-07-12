This Street-legal Porsche 935 Replica Will Either Enrage You Or Make You Drool

Dodge unveiled the current generation Challenger in 2008. The base model was then launched with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that delivered a total of 250 horsepower. From there, things evolved a lot, and in 2014, Dodge announced the SRT Hellcat - a muscle car powered by supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine rated at 707 horsepower. However, the real sensation arrived in 2017. As you probably guessed, we are talking about the Challenger SRT Demon - a model powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine, but with the total output increased to 840 horsepower. Now the HEMI era is coming to an end, as, under the new Stellantis ownership, Dodge is about to reinvent itself. The next generation of muscle cars set to arrive in 2024 will be all electric. To commemorate the end of an Era, Dodge and Mopar have something special planned.

