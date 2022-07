The Department of Public Works announced today that periodic single-lane closures on Wilmerding and Monroeville Road/Patton Street in Monroeville and Wilmerding will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022. The restrictions will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays between Monroeville Boulevard and Jefferson Street, and they are expected to end in November. They are required for milling and paving, drainage improvements, shoulder work, and guide rail replacement.

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO