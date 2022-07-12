ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The Family Chantel’s Karen Everett Seemingly Slams Pedro Jimeno for ‘Mistreating’ Daughter Chantel

By Emma Hernandez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSFmZ_0gdMQyMy00
Discovery+; Courtesy of Karen Everett/Instagram

Mama to the rescue. The Family Chantel star Karen Everett seemingly slammed her son-in-law, Pedro Jimeno, for allegedly “mistreating” her daughter, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid the former 90 Day Fiancé stars ongoing divorce.

“THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!!! FELLOW PARENTS! AS LONG AS YOU HAVE BREATH IN YOUR BODIES, DONT EVER ALLOW ANYONE TO MISSTREAT OR RUN ROUGH SHOT OVER YOUR CHILDREN!!! God Bless,” Karen, 55, captioned a selfie of her and her husband, Thomas Everett, via Instagram on Monday, July 12.

Her post came hours after the July 12 episode of her family’s TLC reality TV series, The Family Chantel, aired. In one scene, Karen learned that Chantel, 31, had gotten into a fight with her husband, Pedro, and ended up sleeping at her brother River Everett‘s apartment. Karen and her son River, 23, decided to go visit Pedro, 30, at the home he and Chantel had just purchased so that they could help diffuse the fight and give the the married couple advice about how to work through their issues.

“If I find out that Pedro is mistreating Chantel, Pedro just might be getting his little ass kicked, right, Thomas?” Karen said in her joint confessional with her husband and Chantel’s dad. “That’s right,” Thomas said.

At the house, Karen asked Pedro what caused the fight between him and Chantel. Pedro explained that they were fighting because he felt Chantel was “lazy” and that he had to “push” Chantel to clean their new house. He also said that for the first five years of their relationship, they had an agreement that while Chantel went to school for her nursing degree, Pedro would be the one to take care of the chores in their home. Now that Pedro works full-time as a real estate agent and Chantel works full-time as a nurse, he felt that she should help out more with the chores. Karen suggested that Pedro and Chantel get a maid if they couldn’t agree on how to split the responsibilities of cooking and cleaning.

However, when Chantel learned that her mother had intervened in her marital problems with Pedro in another scene, she became upset.

“Let me tell you something,” Chantel told her mom. “Although you are meaning well, you cannot come to my house and talk to my husband about our relationship.”

She added, “I don’t want you involved. It’s overstepping boundaries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUcI4_0gdMQyMy00
Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

While fans are watching Chantel and Pedro’s marital issues play out on TV, it seems they were not able to work things out. In Touch previously confirmed that Pedro and Chantel split as Pedro filed for divorce in May.

Comments / 14

Joyce J Muir
2d ago

Her mother needs to butt out of grown people’s business as well as his mother and sister!

Reply(1)
15
Lilly Smith
1d ago

This little gal pal is injecting herself onto Petro with ill advice rather than direct him back to his wife. Happy hours are alittle excessive and she works shifts. Get a Maid and stop being a victim.

Reply
3
Gracie Grazze
1d ago

team effort both work to keep a household...her ego got her lazy and entitled.He took advantage of getting himself a career

Reply
4
Related
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Accuses Pedro of Cheating on Her With Coworker Antonella: Meet Her

Are they or aren’t they? The Family Chantel star and 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) confronted her husband, Pedro Jimeno, about his relationship with his coworker Antonella Barrenechea. Although Pedro insisted that he and Antonella are just friends, Chantel thought Pedro was cheating on her with Antonella because of how close he is with his colleague. But who exactly is Antonella? Keep scrolling below to find out!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Everett
Benzinga

69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant. What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Chores#Cooking#The Family Chantel
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Reality TV Star Lauren Goodger's Newborn Daughter Has Died

Lauren Goodger, who starred in the U.K. reality series The Only Way Is Essex, shared awful news on Instagram Sunday morning. Her daughter, Lorena, died on July 8, two days after she was born. Lorena was born "the most beautiful healthy baby I've ever seen," Goodger wrote. Goodger and Charles Drury are also parents to daughter Larose, 1.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy