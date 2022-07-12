ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two dead in Hudson River accident including child with at least 9 hospitalized after boat capsizes near Pier 84

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez, Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TWO people have died including a seven-year-old boy and at least nine were hospitalized after a group was rescued from the water when a boat capsized on New York's Hudson River.

Marine officials descended onto the rough Hudson River currents after receiving reports of a toppled boat near Pier 84 in Manhattan just before 3pm on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJgiF_0gdMLILV00
The boat capsized in the rough waters of the Hudson River near Pier 84 Credit: WABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYNgt_0gdMLILV00
Officials said two people were declared dead after they were taken to the hospital in critical condition Credit: Twitter/NY Waterway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IS7JH_0gdMLILV00
A young child is among those who died Credit: Twitter/NY Waterway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pojep_0gdMLILV00
A dozen people were on the boat at the time Credit: WABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xSps_0gdMLILV00
The boat reportedly originated from New Jersey Credit: Twitter/NY Waterway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ens46_0gdMLILV00
The capsized boat is believed to be a recreational vessel Credit: Henry Kaden/CBS

Video obtained by Pix11 showed the vessel completely flipped over in the water with a New York City Police Department boat circling the craft.

The NYPD said the vessel was carrying "multiple people" when it overturned.

Officials said 12 people were rescued from the waters, with two taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two in critical condition, a seven-year-old boy and a woman, 50, have been pronounced dead, the New York Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZFYq_0gdMLILV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmeKd_0gdMLILV00

A third person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Nine others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Two women who were at the pier for a boat ride described to the Post how EMS officials were trying to resuscitate the child as his mother screamed, “That’s my kid!”

“The child’s mom was really upset when they took him into the ambulance, and they didn’t let her on the ambulance. She was crying,” Sammie told the Post.

“She wanted to see her kid… and the police were like, ‘You need to let them do their job,’ and she was like, ‘That’s my kid!’ ” a second witness told the outlet.

“She wanted to be let on the ambulance. She said some things I know she didn’t mean. She was like, ‘Take me out’ or like something like that. She was just like really upset because it’s her child.”

A third witness told the Post she heard several people frantically yelling for help as a nearby ferry rushed over to pull people from the waters.

“I saw people screaming in the water, and then I just called 911 to just make sure they were OK,” Iaidy Garcia, who witnessed the accident from the New Jersey side of the river, told the outlet.

“The ferry saw them and moved close towards them, and they were the first ones to get to them, and then I saw a Coast Guard police officer go up to the ferry where the people were.”

"We went on the boat ferry, and we saw a boat capsized, everyone on the boat and they were screaming - so the ferry stopped, and they threw out life vests, and then we pulled them up one by one," another bystander told ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjWUi_0gdMLILV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0B82_0gdMLILV00

NYPD’s Harbor, Scuba and Aviation units assisted in the rescue mission.

Sources told Pix 11 that the vessel is believed to be a recreational boat from New Jersey.

