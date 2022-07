(NEXSTAR) – Scientists have their eyes on a new mutation of the COVID-19 virus: BA.2.75, yet another subvariant of omicron. The new subvariant has been detected in at least three U.S. states, according to Helix, a company conducting viral surveillance of the coronavirus. Helix said it identified BA.2.75 in California and Washington two weeks ago, and detected another case in Illinois last week.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO