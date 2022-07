As residents in Buchanan County Virginia begin flood recovery efforts now that everyone is accounted for, Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting the flood ravaged community later this morning. Youngkin, will help unload supplies at the shelter set up at Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School. An estimated 400 structures were damaged during the Tuesday night floods. Youngkin will also meet with residents and business leaders affected by the devastating flooding that led him to declare a state of emergency in the area.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO