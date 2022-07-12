ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

Eddie Evans running for Wakulla County Judge

By Eddie Evans Special to the News
 2 days ago

I am Eddie Evans, candidate for Wakulla County Judge. The citizens of Wakulla County deserve a county judge with proven experience. Since 1992 I have served as an Assistant State Attorney, helping to keep our community safe from the most violent criminals. I began my legal career in 1991 as an...

