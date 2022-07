Ravenwood High School (TN) signal caller Chris Parson is back on the market. While it came as little surprise, Parson backed off of his long time commitment to Florida State on Tuesday evening. It seemed like a matter of time after the Seminoles began extending offers to other quarterbacks for the 2023 signing class. The wait for Parson to make news of his decommitment public ended with a social media posting. In some ways, it is likely a relief for all involved.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO