Boardman, OR

Boardman Council Meets Tonight

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boardman City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on the Port of...

northeastoregonnow.com

northeastoregonnow.com

City of Pendleton Expands Water Assistance Program

The city of Pendleton has partnered with the Community Action Program East Central Oregon (CAPECO) to expand water assistance, effective immediately. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance program (LIHWA) is designed to help low-income households with water and wastewater bills. With federal funding administered through the state of Oregon, LIHWA assistance can cover water, sewer and stormwater charges, including reconnect and late fees, for eligible Oregonians. The assistance applies to the water portion of the city utility bill, and LIHWA funds cannot cover the street utility or public service fees. Households at or below 60 percent of the state medium income are eligible for the LIHWA assistance.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Probably largest development in Pendleton history planned southwest of city

PENDLETON — The city plans development of commercial and residential properties on about 250 acres south of I-84 between Exits 210 and 216, within its urban growth boundary. A road connecting Highway 11 near the Red Lion with Highway 30 at the Exit 216 intersection is estimated to cost $8 million. Given elevation changes, the project will require a $3 million water boost station, according to City Manager Robb Corbett.
PENDLETON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities’ population growth continues upward trend

Franklin County outpaced Benton County in population growth in the past year, ranking No. 7 in the state compared to its neighbor’s No. 8. Franklin County, population 99,750, grew 1.42%, adding 1,400 people in 2022. Benton County, population 212,300, grew 1.38%, adding 2,900 more people. This brings the bicounty’s...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – July 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. SM Produce for Less, 135 Vista Way, Suites A, C & F, Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new. HJellum Wines, 34809 N. Schumacher PR, Suite B, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; curbside/delivery...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City Railroad Co. evicted from Richland railroad

The Port of Benton evicted the longtime operator of its railroad track network in June after a Benton County court ruled the tenant breached its duty to maintain the tracks. Tri-City Railroad Co., which operated the port’s southern connection, was found in default of its lease for failing to maintain the rail system.
RICHLAND, WA
News Break
Politics
northeastoregonnow.com

Safeway to Hold Job Fair Saturday

Safeway will be holding a job fair this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all store locations. Perks include health and wellness benefits, flexible work schedule, career advancement, paid vacation and holidays, and much more. The Hermiston store is located at 990 S. Highway 395. For...
HERMISTON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – July 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Sharron Coffman Passes Away at 81

Sharron L. Coffman died on July 12, 2022 at home in Irrigon at the age of 81. She was born on March 10, 1941 in Kansas City, Mo. At her request, there will be no service. Please share memories of Sharron with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston...
IRRIGON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

West Richland diner reopens under new ownership, new name

A longtime West Richland diner once named for Jamie McCallum is now owned by Jamie himself, and the first order of business was changing the restaurant’s name – to honor his young daughter with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Jamie and his wife, Frances, launched Lil’ Moon Diner at...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Racial slur graffiti seen again on Kennewick trail

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department told NBC Right Now about the chain of events following reports of a racial slur in graffiti along a popular Kennewick trail. In June, community member Reka Robinson was walking a trail near Columbia Drive when she saw the graffiti. Robinson told us about seeing the graffiti again a week and a half later.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two are arrested in pursuit

PENDLETON – A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer noticed that a gray Honda Accord’s taillight and turn signals were not working as it turned into the Safeway parking lot. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that the officer did not attempt a traffic stop and just intended to alert the driver to the problem.
PENDLETON, OR

