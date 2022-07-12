Boardman Council Meets Tonight

Residents of Benton and Franklin counties may soon have fewer transportation options.. The Ben Franklin Transit Board, or B-F-T, willl discuss the impacts of rolling back the taxes it collects and putting that issue before voters in a meeting on July 13th. The commissioners are considering this cut to fund...
The city of Pendleton has partnered with the Community Action Program East Central Oregon (CAPECO) to expand water assistance, effective immediately. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance program (LIHWA) is designed to help low-income households with water and wastewater bills. With federal funding administered through the state of Oregon, LIHWA assistance can cover water, sewer and stormwater charges, including reconnect and late fees, for eligible Oregonians. The assistance applies to the water portion of the city utility bill, and LIHWA funds cannot cover the street utility or public service fees. Households at or below 60 percent of the state medium income are eligible for the LIHWA assistance.
PENDLETON — The city plans development of commercial and residential properties on about 250 acres south of I-84 between Exits 210 and 216, within its urban growth boundary. A road connecting Highway 11 near the Red Lion with Highway 30 at the Exit 216 intersection is estimated to cost $8 million. Given elevation changes, the project will require a $3 million water boost station, according to City Manager Robb Corbett.
Nikki Torres, the former Pasco councilwoman turned Republican state Senate candidate, will have a challenger after all. On Tuesday, Yakima resident Lindsey Keesling announced plans to jump into the 15th Legislative District race as a write-in Democrat. But her name won’t appear on primary election ballots, which are being mailed...
Franklin County outpaced Benton County in population growth in the past year, ranking No. 7 in the state compared to its neighbor’s No. 8. Franklin County, population 99,750, grew 1.42%, adding 1,400 people in 2022. Benton County, population 212,300, grew 1.38%, adding 2,900 more people. This brings the bicounty’s...
An underground powerhouse, consisting of turbines and pumps, would be installed along an underground pipe, also known as a penstock,. Updated: An updated version of this article clarifies that Tribal members are granted access each year to private property, on which the project site is located. Water gushed from the...
What's in a name you say? One little Oregon town right next to Milton-Freewater has a unique name and there is a myth about how the town received its name. You might blink and miss the little town of Helix Oregon. Helix Oregon is located in Umatilla County and about...
Benton-Franklin Humane Society will stop running the Tri-City Animal Shelter on Friday, and Pasco is hunting for someone to take over operations. Pasco officials have posted four job listings as they work to bridge the gap until another nonprofit can be found to run the shelter and provide animal control for Pasco, Richland and Kennewick.
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. SM Produce for Less, 135 Vista Way, Suites A, C & F, Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new. HJellum Wines, 34809 N. Schumacher PR, Suite B, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; curbside/delivery...
The Port of Benton evicted the longtime operator of its railroad track network in June after a Benton County court ruled the tenant breached its duty to maintain the tracks. Tri-City Railroad Co., which operated the port’s southern connection, was found in default of its lease for failing to maintain the rail system.
The first samples were collected Monday in a new program to regularly test the water of the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities area for toxins linked to blue algae after three dogs died last year. Last year public health officials were surprised to find a toxin in what’s commonly called...
Safeway will be holding a job fair this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all store locations. Perks include health and wellness benefits, flexible work schedule, career advancement, paid vacation and holidays, and much more. The Hermiston store is located at 990 S. Highway 395. For...
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
Sharron L. Coffman died on July 12, 2022 at home in Irrigon at the age of 81. She was born on March 10, 1941 in Kansas City, Mo. At her request, there will be no service. Please share memories of Sharron with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston...
A longtime West Richland diner once named for Jamie McCallum is now owned by Jamie himself, and the first order of business was changing the restaurant’s name – to honor his young daughter with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Jamie and his wife, Frances, launched Lil’ Moon Diner at...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department told NBC Right Now about the chain of events following reports of a racial slur in graffiti along a popular Kennewick trail. In June, community member Reka Robinson was walking a trail near Columbia Drive when she saw the graffiti. Robinson told us about seeing the graffiti again a week and a half later.
PENDLETON – A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer noticed that a gray Honda Accord’s taillight and turn signals were not working as it turned into the Safeway parking lot. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that the officer did not attempt a traffic stop and just intended to alert the driver to the problem.
Selfies are one of the most common pictures taken today in 2022, our great, great-grandchildren will look back on them and say "Look, there's grandma at the summit of Mt.Rainer." Or they'll say, "Look this is how uncle Joey lost his hand taking a selfie in the alligator pit." Either...
