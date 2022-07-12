Boardman Council Meets Tonight

The city of Pendleton has partnered with the Community Action Program East Central Oregon (CAPECO) to expand water assistance, effective immediately. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance program (LIHWA) is designed to help low-income households with water and wastewater bills. With federal funding administered through the state of Oregon, LIHWA assistance can cover water, sewer and stormwater charges, including reconnect and late fees, for eligible Oregonians. The assistance applies to the water portion of the city utility bill, and LIHWA funds cannot cover the street utility or public service fees. Households at or below 60 percent of the state medium income are eligible for the LIHWA assistance.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO