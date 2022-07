On June 28, 2022 deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of a burglary off Thunderbird Road just before 9:00 am. The caller reported seeing two woman enter a home and load items into their vehicle. Upon arrival, a witness provided deputies with a description of both women and the vehicle. The area was searched one woman along with the vehicle was located. The woman was later identified as Jasmine Augustus.

