Federal officials want to fix up more disabled veterans’ homes, but first they need more construction experts and more projects to work on. The Department of Veterans Affairs handed out more than 2,300 Specially Adapted Housing grants last fiscal year, a record for the program. But grant chief Jason Latona believes the effort can expand even further in coming years, if officials can make more veterans and home builders aware of the offering.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO