(The Center Square) – Californians will soon be able to sue gun manufacturers and distributors for harm caused by their products under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law, Assembly Bill 1594, creates the “firearm standard of conduct,” which requires members of the firearm industry to “enforce reasonable controls” to prevent the sale of firearms to a downstream distributor that does not enforce the same controls. The bill authorizes the California attorney general, city or county attorneys and victims of gun violence to bring civil action against firearm industry members who violate the standard of conduct.

