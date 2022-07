Fresh off of an offer from the UNC basketball program, one 2024 prospect may not need to draw out his recruitment much longer. Top-100 wing Drake Powell earned a scholarship offer from North Carolina earlier this week and the in-state prospect has been extremely open about his love for the Tar Heels. Now, one recruiting analyst has put in a prediction for UNC to land the 2024 wing, giving the Tar Heels a 99 percent of landing him. On3.com analyst Jamie Shaw says the Tar Heels will land a commitment from Powell and says it’s a recruitment that UNC fans need to monitor...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO