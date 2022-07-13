This Eva Mendes-Approved Brand Has a Wrinkle-Fighting Moisturizer That ‘Plumps up Skin Long-term’ & It’s Your Last Chance To Get It 50% Off

Click here to read the full article.

It’s hard to find a reason to stock up on luxury skincare. But we’ve found a few reasons that might convince you. Prime Day ends today, and it’s as if it’s Black Friday in July. Besides the huge deals on electronics and outdoor furniture, steals on top skincare brands have caught our undivided attention. And a couple of these brands are also celebrity-loved — particularly Perricone MD . Actresses like Eva Mendes to Kate Hudson swear by this skincare brand for their daily skin routine. Right now, the dermatologist-founded brand has so many of its high-end products marked down.

And if you’re in the market for an exceptional wrinkle-fighting moisturizer , then we’ve got you covered. Perricone MD’s Face Finishing & Firming Moisturize r is on major sale for only a few hours more before Prime Day ends — and it’s literally the best deal we’ve seen in a while. Hurry, though, because you only have two days to take advantage of it. Both sizes are on sale, but the two-ounce version has the highest discount: it’s currently 50 percent off in both sizes, making it worth only $34 for a 2-ounce and $54 for a 4-ounce jar. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get these deals, and if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here .

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer



$34.50+, originally $69





The rose-scented moisturizer deeply hydrates, nourishes and delivers a healthy-looking glow to the skin. The rich antioxidant ingredients also help to plump, firm, and visibly smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. One reviewer referred to it as ‘medicine for your face’ and ‘the best moisturizer [they’ve] ever used.’

Another reviewer noted that it leaves the skin looking plump for a while, too: “It’s an excellent cream for plumping up your skin, with long-term improvement,” said the reviewer.

The high price was the only issue for many reviewers. Luckily, it’s no longer a problem for Prime Members. So, don’t miss out on the 50 percent off on both sizes of the Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer .

Snag, this ultra-hydrating moisturizer from Perricone MD for the most radiant complexion.