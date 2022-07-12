ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPcfa_0gdKzLUq00

( The Hill ) – Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers’ decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said, according to ESPN . “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods, who is set to participate in his third golfing tournament after sustaining a serious leg injury in a single-vehicle accident in February 2021, added that the future is uncertain for players who left PGA Tour for LIV Golf to compete in major championships.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination,” the 46-year-old golfer said at the news conference.

“But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

The PGA Tour on Monday acknowledged the Department of Justice (DOJ) launching an investigation into the organization over allegations of anti-competitive behavior, as high-profile golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson left the tour to join the new golf league.

According to the PGA Tour’s bylaws, golfers aren’t allowed to participate in other golfing leagues unless they get permission from the tour’s commissioner. Some golfers initially signed required release forms to participate in LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament, but their requests were denied by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has fined or banned golfers who have joined LIV Golf, which has also come under scrutiny for Suadi Arabia’s controversial record of human rights abuses.

Woods also said that he doesn’t believe the new startup golfing tournament will last long, noting the history of the PGA and European Tour has established over the decades, ESPN noted.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game,” Woods said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sleeping woman run over, killed at Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after being run over while sleeping at Jefferson Park in East Bakersfield Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to Jefferson Park around 6:47 a.m. for medical aid to a woman down, according to the department.
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods’ rant against LIV Golf at Open Championship

Tiger Woods, golf’s most recognizable star, made his opinion of the rival league, LIV Golf, well known ahead of the Open Championship on Tuesday. Woods said that the PGA players who left for LIV “turned their backs on what has allowed them to get to this position.” With the Open Championship teeing off on Thursday, LIV Golf’s biggest star, Phil Mickelson, responded to Woods’ criticisms of the PGA defectors, per ESPN.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
Daily Mail

Reed the room, Patrick! Shameless American flaunts LIV Golf at St Andrews with THREE different logos on his outfit for Wednesday's practice round... despite uproar from fans at Saudi-backed rebel tour

Patrick Reed faced possible backlash after sporting three LIV Golf logos at St Andrews during Wednesday's practice round. The Saudi-backed breakaway series has dominated the sport ever since it materialised and LIV Golf chief Greg Norman has not been invited to The Open, despite being a two-time winner of the Claret Jug.
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Espn#Augusta National#The Department Of Justice
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy has been asked many questions. But this one made him almost cry.

Walk a few feet this week at St. Andrews, and you’ll run into it. Listen, and someone will tell you about it. Shoot, log on to the Open Championship’s website, and it’s all over the page. One-hundred-and-fifty. That’s the number of times they’ve been playing this thing. That’s a lot. Or, more notably, that’s history.
GOLF
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
All Cardinal

Tiger Woods rips PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf

During a news conference at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods revealed his thoughts about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour players that were lured away by the lucrative signing bonuses dished out by the Saudi Arabian backed tour. Something he turned down, even with what was...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

Trump hosts controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament as he mulls 2024 bid

Money. Revenge. Disruption. International intrigue. These hallmarks of Donald Trump’s business brand are all colliding in his latest political controversy involving the world of professional golf. Later this month, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey hosts its first tournament for the new LIV Golf series, funded by...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC. Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Faldo Shares Emotional Message: Golf World Reacts

The 2022 Open Championship was already going to be a special week for the world of golf. But an emotional message from three-time Open winner Nick Faldo has made it all the more incredible. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Faldo revealed that during the Champions Dinner, golf icon Jack Nicklaus...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV golfers voice frustrations with British Open treatment

One of golf’s most prestigious events is set to kick off on Thursday with the British Open, and the major topic surrounding the event has been the 23 LIV Golf players who are in the field. LIV has been the talking point of the sport for months now so...
GOLF
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy