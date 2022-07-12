ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Indiana Park Ranger Wrangles a Rattlesnake in Brown County

By Melissa Awesome
103GBF
103GBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know there are rattlesnakes in Indiana? It's true!. I decide to head over to check out the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website to see what kind of venomous snakes we have in the Hoosier state, and it turns out we have a few different types. Here's what they...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Couple Takes Their Cats Camping and It Goes Surprising Well

This time of the year, it doesn't take too much scrolling on social media before you will see pictures of friends camping. I know several families that go camping on a pretty regular basis, and I'd be lying if I said I was NOT just a little bit jealous of them. The pictures usually share a lot of the same elements - you will most likely see their RV/camper, a campfire and/or grill, maybe some bicycles or other outdoor activities, and usually a dog. What I almost never see is a cat, at least not a domesticated cat - but I think that trend might be changing.
INDIANA STATE
pethelpful.com

10 Exotic Pets You Can Own That Are Native to the United States

Melissa cares for a variety of exotic animals and has completed a certificate in veterinary assisting and a bachelor's degree in biology. When we (Westerners) think of the term "exotic", particularly when it comes to animals, the word conjures images of colorful, strange, or unfamiliar creatures that are native to far away places like the steamy jungles of Asia and Africa.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
Brown County, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Brown County, IN
Brown County, IN
Pets & Animals
Brown County, IN
Government
Tree Hugger

4,000 Beagles Rescued From Massive Virginia Breeding Facility

About 4,000 beagles are being released from a huge breeding facility in Virginia that supplies dogs for research. The beagles will be sent to shelters and rescue groups across the U.S. so they can find new homes. The beagles were housed at Envigo, a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Waterfall Trail: Hidden Beauty in the W.Va Valleys

The state of West Virginia has long been lauded for its beautiful mountains. Viewing a sunset on top of Spruce Knob or Beauty Mountain is a sight never to be forgotten. Flowing in the valleys of the sharp rising peaks of the Mountain State are numerous renowned rivers and streams that have been key components for mills, coal production and electric power over the years.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Indiana#Park Ranger#Rattlesnakes#Indiana Dnr#Cottonmouth State#The Timber Rattlesnake
Grist

What happened to the ‘war on coal’ in West Virginia?

When you come down around the bend in the road that runs along the Coal River, a pickup riding your tail because you’re not inclined to take hairpin turns at 60 miles an hour, you’ll arrive at the house where Junior Walk grew up, where his parents still reside. Eunice, West Virginia, is not much more than a row of bungalows that sit with their backs right up against the road and their front doors maybe a hundred feet from the freezing-cold Coal River. Walk’s sister Natasha and her partner and baby live in the same stretch of homes, and he himself owns a house two doors down. But his roof is falling in and the cost to fix it is more than the house itself is worth, so he’s “giving it back to nature.” There are three junk cars in his yard pending sale to John at the gun and pawn shop in the next town over, once a suitable price is agreed upon.
ECONOMY
102.5 The Bone

Mighty dog Thor scares bear from porch

Thor has had many battles for the ages, and his namesake can follow in the Norse god’s footsteps. Thor, the dog, showed his god-like bravery as he scared off a bear from his family’s porch in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, WFXT reported. The encounter was caught on camera.
ANIMALS
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy