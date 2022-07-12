ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana officials starting up 988 suicide and mental health crisis call centers in the state

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzKVd_0gdKi1OQ00
Meridith Depping

HELENA, Mont. - Officials in the state of Montana are boosting the start of the Montana 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

“As we all know, Montana faces a tragic epidemic of suicide, devastating far too many families and communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Thanks to heroic Montanans answering the call to serve others in crisis, this new 988 Lifeline number will help save lives. To any Montanan who might be struggling, know that you are not alone, and you can find folks ready to help by dialing 988.”

Gov. Gianforte is working alongside officials from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Montana State University to kick start the suicide prevention and mental health resource.

Montana 988 stems from the National 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline system that operates more than 200 "local, independent crisis centers equipped to help people in mental health related distress or experiencing a suicidal crisis 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the U.S.," the governor's release said.

By dialing 988 in Montana, the call will direct Montanans to one of three help centers: Voices of Hope in Great Falls, The Help Center in Bozeman, and the Western Montana Mental Health Lifeline Call Center in Missoula.

More from this section

“Together, these crisis call centers provide coverage to every county in Montana,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said in the governor's release. “It’s important for people to know that when they call 988, more than 90% of the time, they will be connected to a trained mental health and crisis counselor who works in one of the Montana call centers.”

The governor's release said there have been an average of 10,000 calls to Montana crisis call centers within the last three years. Montana crisis call centers answer 90% of calls made in Montana, with less than 10% answered in the national network backup system.

DPHHS is spending almost $400,000 from a grant to increase Montana's call enter capacity by keeping staff levels to operate at more than 90% with the move to 988.

“This is important because these individuals are very familiar with the local community mental health resources. When an individual, friend, or family member places that important call to the Lifeline, time is of the essence. Those answering the Lifeline play such a crucial role,” Matt Kuntz, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said in the governor's release.

The governor's release said Montana ranks third in the nation in suicides per capita with suicide being one of the top causes of death in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Missoula, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy