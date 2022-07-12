Montana officials starting up 988 suicide and mental health crisis call centers in the state

Meridith Depping

HELENA, Mont. - Officials in the state of Montana are boosting the start of the Montana 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

“As we all know, Montana faces a tragic epidemic of suicide, devastating far too many families and communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Thanks to heroic Montanans answering the call to serve others in crisis, this new 988 Lifeline number will help save lives. To any Montanan who might be struggling, know that you are not alone, and you can find folks ready to help by dialing 988.”

Gov. Gianforte is working alongside officials from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Montana State University to kick start the suicide prevention and mental health resource.

Montana 988 stems from the National 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline system that operates more than 200 "local, independent crisis centers equipped to help people in mental health related distress or experiencing a suicidal crisis 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the U.S.," the governor's release said.

By dialing 988 in Montana, the call will direct Montanans to one of three help centers: Voices of Hope in Great Falls, The Help Center in Bozeman, and the Western Montana Mental Health Lifeline Call Center in Missoula.

“Together, these crisis call centers provide coverage to every county in Montana,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said in the governor's release. “It’s important for people to know that when they call 988, more than 90% of the time, they will be connected to a trained mental health and crisis counselor who works in one of the Montana call centers.”

The governor's release said there have been an average of 10,000 calls to Montana crisis call centers within the last three years. Montana crisis call centers answer 90% of calls made in Montana, with less than 10% answered in the national network backup system.

DPHHS is spending almost $400,000 from a grant to increase Montana's call enter capacity by keeping staff levels to operate at more than 90% with the move to 988.

“This is important because these individuals are very familiar with the local community mental health resources. When an individual, friend, or family member places that important call to the Lifeline, time is of the essence. Those answering the Lifeline play such a crucial role,” Matt Kuntz, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said in the governor's release.

The governor's release said Montana ranks third in the nation in suicides per capita with suicide being one of the top causes of death in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.