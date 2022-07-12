Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – July 11, 2022

Get a head start on your National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove. There’ll be a kickoff party at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11am to 1pm. Check out the police and fire emergency equipment show, the police cars and fire trucks, the health and safety resources, and enjoy a free hot dog, chips and drink from the Look Out Bar & Grill. You’re also encouraged to bring a donation for the food and school supply drive. Register your neighborhood party by Tuesday, July 25th, to ensure a visit from Maple Grove’s police, fire, or city personnel. Go to MapleGroveMN.gov/NNO for more information.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO