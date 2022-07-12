Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – July 11, 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary is underway and election officials say, with new rule changes, you wont have as much time to get your ballot in this year. You'll also need a witness for your ballot. Early voting in Anoka County has been pretty...
Huntington Place Apartment Tenants Share Concerns to Brooklyn Park City Council. Crime. Broken locks. Mold. Rodents. Lack of repairs. Plenty of mistrust. Those are just some of the issues brought out by tenants at Huntington Place Apartments who spoke before the Brooklyn Park City Council this week during a five-and-a-half hour meeting.
Get a head start on your National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove. There’ll be a kickoff party at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11am to 1pm. Check out the police and fire emergency equipment show, the police cars and fire trucks, the health and safety resources, and enjoy a free hot dog, chips and drink from the Look Out Bar & Grill. You’re also encouraged to bring a donation for the food and school supply drive. Register your neighborhood party by Tuesday, July 25th, to ensure a visit from Maple Grove’s police, fire, or city personnel. Go to MapleGroveMN.gov/NNO for more information.
Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County are teaming up to celebrate Hmong culture and community. On Saturday, they’re holding an event called “Hmong Community Explore Your Parks.”. The goal is to encourage the Hmong community to check out some of the many fun and healthy activities that people can...
Farewells from the 2021-2022 Ambassadors and the selection of the 2022-2023 Ambassadors. The event was held at Hollingsworth Park in Robbinsdale on July 10, 2022 with Emcees Gary Laurant and Olivia Schmitz.
It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
Minnesota's tallest building, The IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis, evacuated almost half its floors Wednesday due to flooding. A spokesperson with Accesso, which owns the IDS Center building, said a water expansion tank overflowing caused the flooding. It followed heavy rainfall across the Twin Cities Tuesday night. As a result,...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many people living inside of Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments are desperate for a new place to call home, saying bedbugs, roaches, mice and mold have overtaken their current one. "My hair has been falling out every time I take showers," resident Desirae...
Golden Valley residents can now come to the police station to access certain services through the computer in the police department lobby waiting room. Residents can complete online forms for the city, request help from social services, and attend virtual court hearings. A release from the city says police department personnel will be available to assist, if needed.
CEAP kicked off their summer farmers market style food bank this week. Last year the nonprofit handed out food by drive-through, but this year people who qualify can pick up in-season fruits and vegetables at Farm Fresh Fest events throughout the rest of the summer. “We’re thrilled to be out...
Following an argument with two males, a 24-year-old gang member drove his SUV into a crowd of patrons at a St. Paul pub, seriously injuring a 21-year-old woman. He was sentenced to almost six years in jail. Jaqwan Lamar House, a resident of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday...
A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
Associate School of Law Professor Rachel Moran spoke with KSTP-TV and The Associated Press on ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd. From the KSTP-TV story: “I think it’s significant Derek Chauvin chose not to apologize, and it’s particularly significant in the context of a...
Members of local law enforcement say they are seeing the new trend of people turning pistols into fully automatic machine guns. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger shared this information as part of a larger meeting to address crime in Brooklyn Park with Attorney General Keith Ellison, nonprofit violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now, Brooklyn Park police and city staff.
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
A supporter of President Donald Trump who reported a fire on his property where graffiti saying "Biden 2020," "BLM" and the Anarchist symbol was daubed on his garage started it himself, according to charges. Denis Molla, 29, of Brooklyn Center, has been indicted by a federal grand jury with two...
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
MINNEAPOLIS -- The judge presiding over the trial for the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach has banned yellow clothing inside the courtroom. Jamal L. Smith faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021. When testimony began on Monday, dozens of Boughton's family, friends and ballplayers were in attendance at the Hennepin County Courthouse, all of them dressed in yellow shirts.
Get a true taste of summer in the city of Osseo! The Osseo Farmers Market runs every Tuesday through September 27 from 3 to 7pm, on the north side of Boerboom Park on 5th Street Northeast. You’ll find locally grown produce, flowers, baked goods, and other treats. It’s also a chance to talk with vendors and meet new neighbors. Stay around for music and movies in the park at night. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com and click on Parks and Recreation.
