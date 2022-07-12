ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – July 11, 2022

By Dave Kiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate to the community from the Mayor with information from...

2022 Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days Parade

CCX Media coverage of the annual parade through the heart of the city on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Due to technical difficulties a short middle portion of the parade was not able to be covered.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Maple Grove National Night Out

Get a head start on your National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove. There’ll be a kickoff party at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11am to 1pm. Check out the police and fire emergency equipment show, the police cars and fire trucks, the health and safety resources, and enjoy a free hot dog, chips and drink from the Look Out Bar & Grill. You’re also encouraged to bring a donation for the food and school supply drive. Register your neighborhood party by Tuesday, July 25th, to ensure a visit from Maple Grove’s police, fire, or city personnel. Go to MapleGroveMN.gov/NNO for more information.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
Golden Valley Police Launch ‘Safe Place’ Program

Golden Valley residents can now come to the police station to access certain services through the computer in the police department lobby waiting room. Residents can complete online forms for the city, request help from social services, and attend virtual court hearings. A release from the city says police department personnel will be available to assist, if needed.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CEAP Resumes Annual Farm Fresh Fest

CEAP kicked off their summer farmers market style food bank this week. Last year the nonprofit handed out food by drive-through, but this year people who qualify can pick up in-season fruits and vegetables at Farm Fresh Fest events throughout the rest of the summer. “We’re thrilled to be out...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MnDOT answers questions on massive Highway 61 project

A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
HASTINGS, MN
stthomas.edu

In the News: Rachel Moran on Chauvin Sentencing

Associate School of Law Professor Rachel Moran spoke with KSTP-TV and The Associated Press on ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd. From the KSTP-TV story: “I think it’s significant Derek Chauvin chose not to apologize, and it’s particularly significant in the context of a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Law Enforcement Sees New Trend: People Turning Pistols into Fully Automatic Machine Guns

Members of local law enforcement say they are seeing the new trend of people turning pistols into fully automatic machine guns. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger shared this information as part of a larger meeting to address crime in Brooklyn Park with Attorney General Keith Ellison, nonprofit violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now, Brooklyn Park police and city staff.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS News

Judge bans yellow clothing in courtroom for Jamal Smith trial

MINNEAPOLIS -- The judge presiding over the trial for the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach has banned yellow clothing inside the courtroom. Jamal L. Smith faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021. When testimony began on Monday, dozens of Boughton's family, friends and ballplayers were in attendance at the Hennepin County Courthouse, all of them dressed in yellow shirts.
Osseo Farmers Market

Get a true taste of summer in the city of Osseo! The Osseo Farmers Market runs every Tuesday through September 27 from 3 to 7pm, on the north side of Boerboom Park on 5th Street Northeast. You’ll find locally grown produce, flowers, baked goods, and other treats. It’s also a chance to talk with vendors and meet new neighbors. Stay around for music and movies in the park at night. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com and click on Parks and Recreation.
OSSEO, MN

Community Policy