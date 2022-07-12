The Open: Counting on Course-Fit Smith

Australian Cameron Smith made a fast start on Friday and never looked back to lead The Open on -13 after the second round. But Tiger Woods waved goodbye to St Andrews, missing the cut after unravelling once more to sit nine-over-par. But Rory McIlroy is still in the hunt after finishing with a 68 to sit three behind Smith on -10 at the Old Course.Overnight leader Cameron Young is on -11, but Aussie Smith is already at -13, a score that would win him 10 of the 15 Open Championships that have ever been held at St Andrews.Competition comes in the shame of world number one Scottie Scheffler and Briton Tyrrell Hatton.Relive all the action from St Andrews as it happened, including scores, second-round leaderboard and reaction: Read More Tearful Tiger Woods savours emotional St Andrews farewell at The Open

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO