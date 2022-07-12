Pōhue Bay Preserved From Mauka to Makai

During the first year of my friendship with Swiss Pete, he repeatedly told me stories of McCarthy. A gorgeous seven-hour, 315-mile drive from where we were living in Anchorage deep into eastern Alaska, McCarthy is a tiny unincorporated town tucked into a stupendous, wild part of the state full of ice fields, high peaks, braided rivers, and boreal forest, home to a small cadre of hearty folk. Unpretentious and well off the beaten path, not to mention the grid, it sits past the end of a 60-mile gravel road that was once a railway near the toe of a massive (but melting) glacier in the middle of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. The largest park in the U.S., it dwarfs the entire country of Switzerland, the place where Pete grew up and lived until he made his way to Alaska, his chosen home.

