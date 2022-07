Jake Paul is one of the biggest boxers in the world right now as he has completely taken the sport by storm over the last two years. He has displayed an impressive work ethic and there is no doubt that he is trying to become a legitimate fighter who can contend for real titles. On August 6th at Madison Square Garden, Paul will take on his toughest test yet as he looks to battle Hasim Rahman Jr. who has a professional record of 12-1.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO