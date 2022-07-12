Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Called the Best in Illinois

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO