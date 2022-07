Guests Building a Snowman on the Minus5º ICEBAR Patio in 2021. (Photos courtesy of Minus5º ICEBAR) MINUS5º ICEBAR AT THE LINQ PROMENADE TO HOST CHRISTMAS IN JULY,. As temperatures continue to rise in Las Vegas this summer, Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade invites guests to cool off and celebrate Christmas in July. The immersive ice attraction will use snow machines on the outdoor patio to create a festive atmosphere, snowman building activities and a snowball toss with Minus5º ICEBAR’s penguin and yeti characters. A snow cone eating contest and joyful photo opportunities with Santa Claus dressed in his festive summer wardrobe will also be part of the celebration.

