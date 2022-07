Public health officials are reporting an alarming increase in syphilis in Missouri, especially among its Black and brown populations. According to an update from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number of syphilis cases in Missouri increased by 259% from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, there were 63 congenital syphilis cases reported in Missouri, the highest since 1994.

