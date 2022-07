The Carson City School District gradually is filling open positions for the 2022-23 year but still has more than 50 vacancies to fill. The district’s job fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at its administrative office, 1402 W. King St. Teaching and substitute applicants are encouraged to come Tuesday, while bus drivers, cooks and bakers, paraprofessionals, custodians, groundskeepers, maintenance workers and others also are needed. Positions are available immediately, including entry-level, part- and full-time. Student workers also are needed.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO