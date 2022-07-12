ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

Belmont Police Log

 3 days ago

BELMONT — Police handled 136 service calls between 11 a.m. on July 4 and 11 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested. Ethan R. Limoges, 23, of Northfield, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and for violation of prohibitions on his...

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 87 service calls on Monday and Tuesday. Stephen Camella, 56, of High Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, both at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops,...
GILFORD, NH
No injuries in Lakeport truck rollover

LACONIA — Laconia Fire and Police responded to a crash on the corner of North and School streets after an Extreme Excavation truck swerved off the road and over an 8-foot barrier wall into a yard. The driver of the vehicle, who is currently unnamed, appeared unharmed from the accident and was picked up by his wife from the scene after speaking with police. According to an officer at the scene it appears that the truck swerved to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. After swerving, the truck broke through a metal fence and plummeted 8 feet, landing on its nose and then coming to a rest on its side.
LACONIA, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 66 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested. Alicia M. McLean, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Melanie L. Sweeney, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Crystal Ellison, 41, no...
LACONIA, NH
Kyla Viana: Belknap County Sheriff's Department needs a change

I began my career as a communications specialist when I joined the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department just six months after graduating high school. It was managed by Sheriff Michael Moyer at the time. I later moved to the Tilton Police Department in October 2021. Similar to the article released on July 7, I made this change in hope of a higher quality of life. However, if the environment had been more welcoming and responsive instead of apathetic and contentious, I would be celebrating my third year there this December. Sheriff William Wright started to show his true colors shortly after stepping into his new position. Each full-time dispatcher had a one-on-one meeting with former Chief Deputy Robert Nedeau and himself. During this, I was asked about any drama within the department. While responding to his question he interrupted me saying, "Don’t act like you're innocent, I’ve come down there and seen you acting like a b****.” After speaking with multiple employees and not being in fear of retaliation or losing my job, I brought this to human resources. I want to make it clear I received no retaliation, but one of my supervisors did, which was not reported.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Northfield, NH
Belmont, NH
Crime & Safety
Timothy Haddock Sr., 31

BOSCAWEN — Timothy Haddock Sr., 31, of Boscawen, lost his battle with addiction and depression and earned his wings to fly home for his next journey on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Timothy was born June 22, 1991 in Laconia, to David Haddock Sr. of Northfield and Helga Taylor of...
BOSCAWEN, NH
Lois C. Weber, 79

MEREDITH — Lois Catherine Weber, 79, of Chase Road, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, after a brief illness. Lois (Cathy) was born April 12, 1943 in Pelham, the daughter of the late Arthur B. Simpson and Doris (Rowell) Simpson. Lois attended grade school...
MEREDITH, NH
Linda L. Place, 70

GILMANTON — Linda Lee Place, 70, of Meadow Pond Road, passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease for many years, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Franklin. Linda was born on December 1, 1951 in Laconia, the daughter of Leon and Lorraine (Lacroix) Ellsworth. She enjoyed...
GILMANTON, NH
Building condition assessment of United Baptist Church of Lakeport

LAKEPORT — Wayne Hackett of the UBC will be presenting an overview of the recently-completed condition assessment of the historic United Baptist Church of Lakeport at the 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 meeting of the Heritage Commission of Laconia. Heritage Commission meetings are held in the City Hall Council Chambers on Beacon St. East. The church building, completed in 1892, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the NH Preservation Alliance’s 2021 Seven to Save.
LACONIA, NH
Daniel Webster
Dennis A. Carrigg, 74

MOULTONBOROUGH — Dennis A. Carrigg, 74, a longtime resident of Dracut, MA, and Moultonborough, passed away on July 11, 2022 at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. He was the brother of the late John J. Carrigg and his wife, the late Patricia A. Carrigg. He is survived by his aunt Lt. Col. Carol Kazlauskas (Retired) of Arlington Virginia; his nephews, Robert Carrigg of Manchester, and Christopher Carrigg of Weare.
Fast-moving storm soaks area, knocks out power in some places

A fast-moving thunderstorm dumped almost 1 inch of rain Tuesday across the Lakes Region afternoon, with the accompanying strong winds toppling trees and knocking down power lines in some areas. The storm hit Laconia at about 4:45 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. During that time it dumped just under...
Margaret A. Shibles, 83

TILTON — Margaret Ann (Laplante) Shibles, 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 12, 2022. Margaret was born March 31, 1939 to Napoleon and Marcella (Ambrose) Laplante in Franklin. She was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. She married her...
TILTON, NH
Angel L. Hernandez Sr., 80

NORTHFIELD — Angel L. Hernandez Sr., 80, of Northfield, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 16, 1941 in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Lorenzo and Maria Alicia (Alejandro-Orta) Hernandez. He was a resident of Springfield, MA for over 36 years, where he worked in maintenance for Springfield Housing Authority. In 2005 after he retired, he and his wife moved to Northfield. He enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting.
NORTHFIELD, NH
State, federal officials looking into ‘inadvertent activation’ of Seabrook emergency sirens

SEABROOK — State Department of Safety officials and representatives of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are continuing their investigation into Tuesday’s inadvertent activation of a handful of sirens connected to the NextEra Energy Seabrook Station’s emergency notification system, officials said Wednesday. Upon initial review,...
SEABROOK, NH
Terry Aldrich, 68

MEREDITH — On the morning of July 9, 2022, Terry (Goss) Aldrich of Meredith, more recently residing in Bancroft, Maine, died at the age of 68. Terry was born on September 30, 1953 to the late Morris Sr. and Elizabeth Goss. As one of 12e children, Terry was aware from a young age, and carried with her throughout life, the need to provide and care for each other and the belief that it was always possible to make room for one more at the table. Terry’s interest in always helping others led her to receive her certification as a nursing assistant working in elder services. A long-time employee of Freudenberg, she enjoyed two assignments working with the company, the most recent ending 2018 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
MEREDITH, NH
Planning Board approves affordable apartment building on Water Street

LACONIA — For those anxious over finding an affordable place to live in the city, a decision by the Laconia Planning Board this week should come as a bit of good news. The board unanimously approved a plan to build a 14-unit apartment building at 141 Water St., on land that is presently occupied by Water Street Cafe.
LACONIA, NH
Granite VNA offers online caregiver connection

CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice and the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, is offering an online caregiver support group on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Caregiver Connection is an opportunity for family caregivers to support...
CONCORD, NH
In vote, Planning Board stays clear of Everett-Brunette flap

LACONIA — For two months the Planning Board had been holding off on a decision regarding the Paugus-Elm project on Elm Street. They board hoped the developer and an abutter could come to terms over damage one phase of the construction had allegedly caused to the abutter's property. But on Tuesday the board decided to stay out of dispute.
LACONIA, NH
Annual Loon Census and Loon Festival to be held on July 16

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will conduct its annual Loon Census on Saturday, July 16 from 8–9 a.m. During that hour, LPC staff and volunteers throughout the state will take to the lakes to count loons. Following the Loon Census, the Loon Preservation Committee will be hosting its annual Loon Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Loon Center in Moultonborough. In honor of these events, the NH senate has declared July 16 Loon Appreciation Day.

