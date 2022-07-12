Belmont Police Log

MEREDITH — On the morning of July 9, 2022, Terry (Goss) Aldrich of Meredith, more recently residing in Bancroft, Maine, died at the age of 68. Terry was born on September 30, 1953 to the late Morris Sr. and Elizabeth Goss. As one of 12e children, Terry was aware from a young age, and carried with her throughout life, the need to provide and care for each other and the belief that it was always possible to make room for one more at the table. Terry’s interest in always helping others led her to receive her certification as a nursing assistant working in elder services. A long-time employee of Freudenberg, she enjoyed two assignments working with the company, the most recent ending 2018 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
