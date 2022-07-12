Belmont Police Log

I began my career as a communications specialist when I joined the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department just six months after graduating high school. It was managed by Sheriff Michael Moyer at the time. I later moved to the Tilton Police Department in October 2021. Similar to the article released on July 7, I made this change in hope of a higher quality of life. However, if the environment had been more welcoming and responsive instead of apathetic and contentious, I would be celebrating my third year there this December. Sheriff William Wright started to show his true colors shortly after stepping into his new position. Each full-time dispatcher had a one-on-one meeting with former Chief Deputy Robert Nedeau and himself. During this, I was asked about any drama within the department. While responding to his question he interrupted me saying, "Don’t act like you're innocent, I’ve come down there and seen you acting like a b****.” After speaking with multiple employees and not being in fear of retaliation or losing my job, I brought this to human resources. I want to make it clear I received no retaliation, but one of my supervisors did, which was not reported.

