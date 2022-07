Hempstead, NY – Former Hofstra women's soccer player Lucy Porter was named a nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership of graduating female student-athletes from all three NCAA divisions. The selection committee selects the Top 30 candidates – 10 from each division – and selects three finalists from each division before the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics selects the NCAA Woman of the Year for each division in the Fall of 2022.

