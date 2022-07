SEARCY – Harding women's track and field had nine team members earn United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors Wednesday. Harding's team received the All-Academic Team citation for posting a 3.41 team GPA. To earn the individual award, student-athletes must have a 3.25 GPA...

SEARCY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO