ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti Mayor outraged by edited debate video on abortion

wemu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYpsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson’s is expressing outrage at an edited video circulating online that she says totally misrepresents her views on abortion. Toward the end of Saturday’s debate, the three candidates for Ypsilanti mayor were asked about abortion access....

www.wemu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Elections 2022: Low drama, high stakes - A three-way race for Ypsilanti Mayor

There are three candidates seeking to serve as the Mayor of Ypsilanti in a runoff to be decided in August. All three have experience as elected officials, and all agree they have a good working relationship and similar goals and aspirations for the city. That leads some to beg the question: why run against one another?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Government
wemu.org

Proposed solar farm in Manchester Township nixed amid resident concerns

A large solar farm proposed for Washtenaw County’s Manchester Township has been denied a permit after an outpouring of community opposition. Representatives of the proposed Thorn Lake Solar project went before the township's planning commission back in April. They maintained the 159-acre solar farm would bring $5 million in tax revenue, and 20 megawatts of energy.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Mayor#Politics Local#Npr
wkzo.com

Former Detroit mayor under investigation

DETROIT, MI — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being investigated by federal officials after an online fundraiser appeared to raise 800-thousand-dollars for he and his family for a home in Florida. Kilpatrick still owes Detroit just over 193-thousand-dollars according to court documents. Investigators are looking to see if...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two Detroit VA hospital leaders being investigated by whistleblower office

Two top leaders at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center have been temporarily reassigned to other posts while under investigation by the agency's whistleblower office, according to an internal email. The email indicates that Chief of Staff Scott A. Gruber and nurse executive Belinda Brown-Tezera, associate director of patient...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit property tax lawsuit will have a new day in court

A federal court has revived a lawsuit by Detroit homeowners who say the city was too late delivering property tax appeal notices. The homeowners filed a lawsuit claiming that in 2017, the city didn’t send out 260,000 residential property tax notices property tax assessments until just four days before a deadline to appeal them.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Physician Convicted In $35 Million Healthcare Fraud

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County physician is convicted in federal court on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled and healthcare fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charges against Bingham Farms Dr. David Jankowski, 62, stem from his operation of Summit Medical Group — medical clinics that were formally located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield. Officials say Jankowski “wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances such as Oxycontin, Oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, and Xanax.” He also prescribed drugs after receiving cash from patient recruiters who brought patients into his practice. Officials say he used his access to those...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WJR

Kwame Kilpatrick Again Under Federal Investigation

~ Federal prosecutors have opened up an investigation into former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s fundraising efforts, and are attempting to seize his funds currently held by PayPal and fundraising site Plumfund. “Keep in mind that Kwame has judgment of nine million dollars against him right now,” said Federal Criminal...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Co. doctor convicted in $35 million health care fraud

Detroit — An Oakland County physician was convicted Monday in Detroit on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled substances for non-medical purposes. The charges against physician David Jankowski, 62, of Bingham Farms stemmed from his operation of Summit Medical Group, medical clinics formerly located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Workers strike at Bloomfield Hills nursing home

Nursing home workers at SKLD Bloomfield Hills went on strike Monday, demanding higher pay and improved staffing levels. The workers say SKLD is retaliating against them through unreasonable discipline and other means to prevent them from unionizing, according to a statement from the Service Employees International Union. The workers say...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor to hold 'Electrification Expo' at the Farmers Market Friday

The City of Ann Arbor is holding an “Electrification Expo” today to discuss the benefits of switching from gas-burning stoves, water heaters, and other home appliances to electric ones. The city has been encouraging residents to make the switch as a way to help reduce carbon emissions while...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy