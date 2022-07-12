ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

2024 4-star RB recruit is returning to the Swamp at the end of July

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0gdJji2400

Four-star running back Chauncey Bowens has already been to Gainesville three times in 2022, and he has scheduled his next trip to the Swamp. On Monday, Bowens tweeted he planned to be in town from July 29-30. Those are the dates of Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp and recruiting cookout.

It’ll be Bowens’ second trip of the summer. He stopped by UF on June 22 and picked up a scholarship offer. On3’s Gators Online spoke to him following the visit and learned he thinks very highly of the program. He also has family in Gainesville.

“It’s just one of those elite schools, one of those elite programs you want to play for,” Bowens said to GO.

Auburn, Florida State, Miami, West Virginia and UCF are among his offers, but Florida is the only program to get him on campus more than once. It’s still very early in the process for Bowens through. A decision isn’t expected for at least a year.

“I know it’s really early, but I feel like Florida will definitely be a top-five, top-10 school for me just going off the history and the relationship I’m building with the coaches,” he said. “So I know it’s a little early, but we’ll see.”

It looks like things are going well so far with Bowens, but Miami could ramp up its pursuit quickly being a much closer drive than UF. Still, On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Gators leading the pack with a 49% chance to land the rising junior.

Bowens is ranked No. 258 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 18 among running backs in the class of 2024. The site’s individual rankings are a bit more bullish on him, placing Bowens at No. 159 nationally and No. 10 at his position.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Thinks 1 School Could "Slide Right Into" SEC

With the conversation of conference realignment dominating the headlines, Steve Spurrier was asked about his thoughts. During the conversation with USA Today, Spurrier suggested that one ACC school would be a great fit with the SEC. He thinks Clemson could "slide right into" the SEC. His comments come from his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment. On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Clemson, Florida State want 'out of the ACC badly'

When the current game of realignment musical chairs ends, Clemson and Florida State hope they won't be in the ACC anymore, according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum. In June, USC and UCLA shook the college sports landscape by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Since then, rumors have swirled about other potential conference swaps, including the Big 12 absorbing some of the remaining Pac-12 teams, the Big Ten continuing its expansion and the SEC poaching a few ACC schools to keep up.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Ucf
saturdaytradition.com

Derion Gullette, 4-star EDGE from 2023 class, announces Top 3 schools

Derion Gullette out of Marlin, Texas narrowed down his list of schools on Thursday. The prospect from the 2023 class is down to a B1G school, Big 12 school, and an SEC school. Gullette’s Top 3 is Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M. Gullette is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 16 EDGE and the No. 24 recruit from Texas according to 247Sports. Gullette comes in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He has a lot of interest from around the country, with 28 total offers.
MARLIN, TX
247Sports

Cameron Christie recaps visits and talks schools he'd like to visit

Cameron Christie, the younger brother of Max Christie, is starting to bloom late in his high school career and more high major programs are starting go get involved. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound shooting guard out of Rolling Meadows (Ill.) caught up with 247Sports to discuss his development and his recruitment. "I...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

ZaQuandre White could throw big wrench into Miami Dolphins RB room

ZaQuandre White is an interesting prospect for the Miami Dolphins and a player that could shake up the entire running back room. How many RBs will the Dolphins carry in 2022 has been a hot-button topic of discussion most of the off-season? This is Mike McDaniel’s bread and butter position and he will have tough choices to make in his first season as an NFL head coach.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star athlete Martavious Collins announces top schools, sets commitment date

Martavious Collins is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class and is ready to announce his commitment. The four-star athlete announced his top 11 schools of Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State, and Cincinnati. He also announced he will be making his commitment on July 20.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad sets commitment date

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad is set to make a college decision in the very near future. On Tuesday evening, Muhammad announced via Twitter he would commit on July 20th. The versatile defensive back from South Oak Cliff would be a pivotal commitment for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns this year. One recent 247Sports crystal ball prediction for Muhammad is currently in Texas’ favor.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football player in USFL gets another NFL shot

Some roads to the NFL are straight — a player gets drafted and then they make the most of their shot. For others, it’s a bit more circuitous. Such has been the case for former Michigan football standout cornerback Channing Stribling, who, after being a part of the best pass defense in the country in 2016, went undrafted, saw some time on practice squads, but never matriculated into a regular roster spot. Stribling spent the rest of his post-Ann Arbor career bouncing from different start-up leagues, from the AAF, to the XFL, to The Spring League, to the Canadian Football League, to the USFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NoleGameday

Florida State walk-on offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

Transfer portal activity has slowed down some this summer after a crazy few months during the spring. With only a couple of weeks left until teams across the country begin fall camp, there aren't many roster spots remaining. Rather than look to the portal, Florida State will probably elevate a few walk-ons to scholarship players (CJ Campbell, Preston Daniel, Dante Anderson) to get to the 85-man limit.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star power forward picks up offer from UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program are targeting forwards in their 2023 recruiting class. Just a day after the team offered TJ Power, they are now pursuing four-star power forward Zayden High. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound prospect out of Arizona took to Twitter to announce that he has received an offer from Davis and the Tar Heels on Tuesday night. High is a player that UNC has watched in the past and now they appear very serious with the interest. The offer from UNC is the 19th in his recruitment with programs like Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Michigan, Texas Tech and Texas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy