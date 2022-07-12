2024 4-star RB recruit is returning to the Swamp at the end of July

Four-star running back Chauncey Bowens has already been to Gainesville three times in 2022, and he has scheduled his next trip to the Swamp. On Monday, Bowens tweeted he planned to be in town from July 29-30. Those are the dates of Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp and recruiting cookout.

It’ll be Bowens’ second trip of the summer. He stopped by UF on June 22 and picked up a scholarship offer. On3’s Gators Online spoke to him following the visit and learned he thinks very highly of the program. He also has family in Gainesville.

“It’s just one of those elite schools, one of those elite programs you want to play for,” Bowens said to GO.

Auburn, Florida State, Miami, West Virginia and UCF are among his offers, but Florida is the only program to get him on campus more than once. It’s still very early in the process for Bowens through. A decision isn’t expected for at least a year.

“I know it’s really early, but I feel like Florida will definitely be a top-five, top-10 school for me just going off the history and the relationship I’m building with the coaches,” he said. “So I know it’s a little early, but we’ll see.”

It looks like things are going well so far with Bowens, but Miami could ramp up its pursuit quickly being a much closer drive than UF. Still, On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Gators leading the pack with a 49% chance to land the rising junior.

Bowens is ranked No. 258 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 18 among running backs in the class of 2024. The site’s individual rankings are a bit more bullish on him, placing Bowens at No. 159 nationally and No. 10 at his position.

