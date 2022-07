Glenwood School District is spreading the word. We have a great school here and invite families in surrounding communities who are looking for a change to check us out. Here’s a news release from the Glenwood School administrative staff: “Students soar at Glenwood School. We offer a perfect combination of awesome academics and fun activities. If your family is looking to enroll at a small school (pre-K through 12th grade) that offers an individualized education and big opportunities, join us! Glenwood School Open House: Tuesday, July 26, 6–7:30 p.m. School tours, snacks, meet our staff, learn about our programs, and enroll students on the spot.”

