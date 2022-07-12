ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sink your fangs into this massive Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse Prime Day deal

By Brendan Lowry
 2 days ago

A high-performance wireless gaming mouse is one of the best tools you can have as a PC gamer, and thanks to the magic of Prime Day savings, you can get the phenomenal Razer Viper Ultimate for just $80 at Amazon . That's a 47% discount compared to the mouse's MSRP of $150, making this one of the best Razer Prime Day deals of the entire event.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the manufacturer's top mice, and it's easy to see why when you look at all of its performance capabilities and features. The optical sensor is hyper-precise has an incredible max DPI of 20,000, providing you with everything you need to be consistently accurate in-game. Razer's "HyperSpeed" wireless technology is also low-latency and resistant to interference, ensuring that you won't have to worry about input lag or other types of performance issues. The mouse also only weighs 74g, which makes it easier to swiftly move around compared to heavier mice on the market.

Get a Razer Viper Ultimate for $80 this Prime Day

Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse | $150 $80 at Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the absolute best gaming mice ever made, featuring a killer optical sensor, lag-free wireless connectivity, a lightweight ergonomic design, and awesome battery life. View Deal

The battery life of 70 hours is also excellent (for a gaming mouse, that's great), and Razer includes a nifty charging dock that you can use to both juice up and display the  mouse at the same time when it's not in use. In situations where you're taking the mouse on the go and bringing along the dock isn't feasible, you can also charge the mouse with a micro USB cable.

Both the mouse and the dock also feature Razer's vibrant Chroma RGB lighting, which you can fully customize using Razer's Synapse 3 software . If you have other Razer accessories like keyboards or headsets, you can even sync your RGB across all of them to give your setup a uniform look.

Looking for more hot deals to take advantage of? Stay tuned with Windows Central over the next few days as we continue to hunt down all of the best Prime Day deals available.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

