ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Democrats introduce strategy for abortion access

By Sam Stockard
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Calling Tennessee’s new abortion restrictions an “abomination,” House and Senate Democrats announced Tuesday they plan to try to codify Roe v. Wade and pass other measures in 2023 to allow access to the procedure.

“It is unconscionable that a group of politicians who mostly neglect families that look like mine now have the power to endanger women’s health and criminalize our doctors for offering appropriate lifesaving care,” said state Sen. London Lamar, a Memphis Democrat, in a Tuesday press conference. “I’m devastated, angry. But words fail to describe the pain and horror I’m feeling right now as I try to make sense of the other women in this state who are potentially going to die or lose their children, and I know firsthand what that pain truly feels like.”

Lamar, who lost a child in birth two years ago, argued that Tennessee’s “trigger law,” which will prohibit abortions by mid-August, will increase maternal and infant mortality rates. She pointed out Black women such as her already are 2.5 times more likely to die in childbirth than their white peers.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the ability to determine abortion law back to the states, Democrats have been putting together plans to respond. They contend today’s young women have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers and that they are being treated as second-class citizens, losing the right to privacy and the ability to control their own bodies.

When the 113th General Assembly convenes in January, their first effort will be to try to codify Roe v. Wade, providing privacy and health protections previously guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Democratic Sen. London Lamar, who lost a child in birth two years ago, argued Tennessee’s restrictive laws will increase maternal and infant mortality rates — particularly in Black women like her, who are already 2,5 times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

If that fails, which is likely since Republicans hold a supermajority, the minority party intends to introduce legislation to change what Democrats say are “egregious” parts of state law. Those include:

Setting a clear legal exception in abortion cases for the health and well-being of the mother. Under the law passed in 2021, physicians have an affirmative defense in situations when the mother’s life is in danger. They could be charged with a felony and serve up to 15 years if convicted of violating the abortion law.Establishing legal exceptions for victims of rape, incest and sex trafficking. Lamar called it an “abomination” for a woman or girl to be forced to carry the child of a rapist to term. And Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, pointed out that numerous girls between 10 and 14 have abortions each year. “That becomes a criminal offense in August. And one of our colleagues in the Legislature has referred to that as a red herring because it only affects 1% of abortions. For the little girls affected, it is 100% of their lives,” Yarbro said.Adding patient-doctor privacy protections for telehealth.Repealing criminal statutes targeting doctors who provide medically sound and appropriate care for their patients. Democrats said they are worried physicians will leave Tennessee out of fear of being prosecuted for performing an abortion to save a woman’s life.

“Tennessee’s ban is as extreme as it gets,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat running for the 5th Congressional District seat.

In addition to the legislative steps, the group of Democrats who spoke Tuesday said they will be working with nonprofit groups to provide information to women about abortion access and possibly helping pay for them to go to other states to have abortions, if necessary.

“Tennessee’s ban is as extreme as it gets,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Yarbro, however, said he’s concerned the Legislature will try to outlaw those efforts, too, which would be an even bigger blow to privacy freedoms and interstate commerce.

Besides running into problems trying to pass these measures, Democrats are likely to face difficulty turning back Republican measures placing even further restrictions on abortion.

Tennessee Right to Life, which has been pushing anti-abortion legislation in the state for decades, supported a bill this year requiring a physician to be present to prescribe the abortion pill and dispense it. More than likely, legislation could be sponsored to prohibit women from going to other states and having abortion pills mailed to their homes in Tennessee.

The organization also raised concerns about companies that subsidize out-of-state travel for employees to receive abortions.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 giving the Legislature the authority to regulate abortion. Since then, it passed several restrictions on abortion access, including the six-week ban now in effect and the “trigger law,” which criminalizes abortion services.

Republican lawmakers contend the state’s voters support the ban on abortions. Democrats, in contrast, say 80% of Tennesseans believe access to abortion in some or all cases should be allowed.

The post Democrats introduce strategy for abortion access appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

How to access abortion in a post-Roe world

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion and sweeping nearly five decades of legal precedent aside in the process. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Justice Samuel Alito wrote. "It...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

House expected to pass bill to restore abortion rights previously protected by Roe v. Wade

The House this week is expected to pass a bill that would restore the right to an abortion previously protected by Roe, although the bill is bound to die in the Senate. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 is an updated version of a bill the House passed in September to codify the right to an abortion and prohibit states from imposing limits on abortions that could make them more difficult or costly to obtain. The Senate failed to pass a version of this bill in May.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Is it Legal to Travel for Abortion After Dobbs?

The US Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on June 24 has returned the issues of abortion to the states, allowing “each State to address abortion as it pleases.”. In response, there’s been a flurry of activity, with nine states banning abortion completely, four more...
MISSOURI STATE
The Atlantic

The Coming Rise of Abortion as a Crime

Before last week, women attempting to have their pregnancies terminated in states hostile to abortion rights already faced a litany of obstacles: lengthy drives, waiting periods, mandated counseling, throngs of volatile protesters. Now they face a new reality. Although much is still unknown about how abortion bans will be enforced, we have arrived at a time when abortions—and even other pregnancy losses—might be investigated as potential crimes. In many states across post-Roe America, expect to see women treated like criminals.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yarbro
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How gestational age plays a role in abortion laws

The abortion bans taking effect after the nation's highest court overturned Roe v. Wade vary greatly in how they define when a pregnancy can be ended.Some laws prohibit abortion at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat" while others restrict abortion at 15, 22 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. This means determining how far along someone is in pregnancy — gestational age — has become more important, because there is a smaller window of time to secure the procedure in about half of the states in the U.S.Here's a look at how gestational age is determined and how states...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Grandmo
CBS News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether the clinics in Texas that...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
Health Digest

The House Is Making Moves To Attempt To Protect Abortion In A Post-Roe World

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on two bills on Friday that aim to protect access to abortion on a federal level (via CNN). In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the two bills would help restore nationwide protections for people seeking access to abortion and prevent states from completely banning both surgical and medication abortions. One of the bills, known as the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022, would protect an individual's right to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion. If passed, the bill would prohibit anyone from restricting or punishing an individual for seeking access to abortion care in another state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy