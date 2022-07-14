The 12 best Prime Day deals on five-star tech still available: wireless headphones, 4K OLED TV, Bluetooth speakers and more
All sorts of products are discounted this Prime Day , but when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no – we have rounded up the best deals on only the best products we have tested. That includes speakers, TVs, headphones and more – and all these deals are just about still hanging around in the Prime Day aftermath.
Every device below has earned a perfect five stars from us, and some have even won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. If you're looking for the best of its type, you have found it.
So what do we have? There's the best small TV around, plus deals on OLED sets, Sony's excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones, Echo devices, the best prices on Sonos soundbars, and more. Buy one of these, and you will not be disappointed. And that's never a guarantee when you're shopping for bargains on Prime Day...
The best Prime Day deals on five-star TVs
Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £789 at Amazon (save £500)
Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge. View Deal
Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (save £220)
Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we tested last year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. View Deal
LG OLED48C1 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £826 at Amazon (save £373)
The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount. View Deal
The best Prime Day deals on five-star headphones
Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £93.80 at Amazon (save £127)
The XM3 might have been succeeded by the newer XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they are a Prime Day steal. View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40)
Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we have heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but better than half price! View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless £150 £86 at Amazon (save £64)
These are a spectacular pair of wireless headphones, perfect for running or the gym. They earned five stars in our review, with awesome sound quality to boot. The complete package. View Deal
Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at Amazon (save £22)
We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. View Deal
AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £59.95 at Amazon (save £69)
" Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A superb deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £139 at Amazon (save £111)
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best in class – not least with this unprecedented Prime Day discount. Their sound is some of the best around, and their noise-canceling is arguably the best implementation in earbuds we have come across. View Deal
The best Prime Day deals on five-star home cinema products
Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £80 £49 at Amazon (save £31)
Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? It may only play HD discs but this cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain. View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27)
This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's less than half price. Exactly. View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55)
The Fire TV Cube combines a natural, balanced picture with punchy audio to devastating effect. It also supports all HDR formats and adds Alexa voice controls to your system. Compared with rivals, it wasn't exactly expensive to begin with, so at this price, it's a no-brainer. View Deal
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) Sonos's soundbar won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance, adding audio height channels. Not many soundbars at this price come with networking capabilities, but this has wi-fi, HDMI eARC and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal
Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124)
Sonos's first soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. View Deal
The best Prime Day deals on five-star speakers and DACs
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £29 at Amazon (save £21)
The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too... View Deal
JBL Charge 5 £159 £139 at Amazon (save £20)
If you don't mind a black colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker. View Deal
AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt £269 £239 at Amazon (save £30)
It may be a modest discount, but any money off this excellent, Award-winning DAC is welcome. Want to boost your laptop or PC sound? This dinky device will do it tenfold. View Deal
Prime Day quick links to the best deals
- Amazon Device deals: save up to 60% on Echo speakers and Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire Tablet: save 60% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet
- Air conditioners: save up to 40% on best-sellers
- AirPods 2nd Gen: £119 now £99 (save £20)
- AirPods Pro: £239 now £179 (save £60)
- Bluetooth speaker: Sony XB12 £55 £38 at Amazon (save £17)
- Bose 700 wireless headphones £350 £175 at Amazon (save £175)
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: Sony down to £309
- Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £20 at Amazon (save £30)
- Fans: save up to 40% with cooling fan deals
- Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet £100 £40 at Amazon (save £60)
- Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27)
- Hi-Fi deals: our pick of the best savings right now
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Amazon
- LG OLED48C1: £1299 £769 at Amazon (save £530)
- Marantz PM6007 amplifier £499 £419 at Amazon (save £80)
- OLED TV 42-inch £1399 £1089 at Amazon (save £310)
- Pro-Ject turntable £369 £244 at Amazon (save £127)
- PlayStation Pulse 3D headset £90 £80 (save £10)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K £49.99 £28.49 at Amazon (save £21.50)
- Samsung five-star 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon
- Sevenoaks: save on TVs, soundbars, speakers and more
- Sony TVs: save up to 38% on LED TVs
- Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones £250 £186 at Amazon (save £64)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £209 at Amazon (save £141)
- Under £15: all the Prime Day deals under £15
- USB-C cable (3 pack) £8.60 £7.19 (save £1.41)
- Q Acoustics speakers £199 £149 at Amazon
- Wireless earbuds: Sony XM3 £220 £76 at Amazon (save £144)
