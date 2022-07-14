The 12 best Prime Day deals on five-star tech still available: wireless headphones, 4K OLED TV, Bluetooth speakers and more

All sorts of products are discounted this Prime Day , but when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no – we have rounded up the best deals on only the best products we have tested. That includes speakers, TVs, headphones and more – and all these deals are just about still hanging around in the Prime Day aftermath.

Every device below has earned a perfect five stars from us, and some have even won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. If you're looking for the best of its type, you have found it.

So what do we have? There's the best small TV around, plus deals on OLED sets, Sony's excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones, Echo devices, the best prices on Sonos soundbars, and more. Buy one of these, and you will not be disappointed. And that's never a guarantee when you're shopping for bargains on Prime Day...

The best Prime Day deals on five-star TVs

Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £789 at Amazon (save £500)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge. View Deal

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (save £220)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we tested last year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. View Deal

LG OLED48C1 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £826 at Amazon (save £373)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount. View Deal

The best Prime Day deals on five-star headphones

Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £93.80 at Amazon (save £127)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the newer XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they are a Prime Day steal. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40)

Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we have heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but better than half price! View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £150 £86 at Amazon (save £64)

These are a spectacular pair of wireless headphones, perfect for running or the gym. They earned five stars in our review, with awesome sound quality to boot. The complete package. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at Amazon (save £22)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £59.95 at Amazon (save £69)

" Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A superb deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £139 at Amazon (save £111)

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best in class – not least with this unprecedented Prime Day discount. Their sound is some of the best around, and their noise-canceling is arguably the best implementation in earbuds we have come across. View Deal

The best Prime Day deals on five-star home cinema products

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £80 £49 at Amazon (save £31)

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? It may only play HD discs but this cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's less than half price. Exactly. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55)

The Fire TV Cube combines a natural, balanced picture with punchy audio to devastating effect. It also supports all HDR formats and adds Alexa voice controls to your system. Compared with rivals, it wasn't exactly expensive to begin with, so at this price, it's a no-brainer. View Deal

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) Sonos's soundbar won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance, adding audio height channels. Not many soundbars at this price come with networking capabilities, but this has wi-fi, HDMI eARC and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124)

Sonos's first soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. View Deal

The best Prime Day deals on five-star speakers and DACs

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £29 at Amazon (save £21)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too... View Deal

JBL Charge 5 £159 £139 at Amazon (save £20)

If you don't mind a black colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker. View Deal

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt £269 £239 at Amazon (save £30)

It may be a modest discount, but any money off this excellent, Award-winning DAC is welcome. Want to boost your laptop or PC sound? This dinky device will do it tenfold. View Deal

MORE:

These are the best Prime Day TV deals

Fancy a big screen? Check out the best 65-inch TVs

Discover the benefits of Dolby Vision

The Best OLED TVs for ultimate performance

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.