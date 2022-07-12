ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Into The Woods' Receives Rave Reviews On Star-Studded Opening Night [LOOK]

By Ivan Korrs
musictimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stephen Sondheim classic "Into The Woods" made its way back to Broadway recently after a brief run at the Encores! stage. Opening at the St. James Theatre last Sunday, "Into The Woods" recruited a star-studded cast including Tony and GRAMMY winners, nominees, break-out stars, and a whole bunch of Broadway...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Netflix's 13: The Musical Trailer Adds Debra Messing And Rhea Perlman To The Broadway Musical

Movie musicals have been around for decades, and the genre has been experiencing a bit of a renaissance. 2021 was chock-full of these projects, with beloved stage productions being adapted for film. Netflix got in on the fun projects like The Prom and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...BOOM!, and now that trend is continuing. And the first trailer for 13: The Musical adds Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman to the Broadway musical.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
NME

Watch Queen and Adam Lambert cover operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’

Queen and Adam Lambert performed an impromptu cover of operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’ during a show in Bologna, Italy over the weekend. ‘Nessun Dorma’ is the aria from the last act of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot and reached new audiences in 1990 when Luciana Pavarotti performed it during the World Cup, which was held in Italy that year.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran Concert Flopped? Singer's Thunder Stolen By a Kid Playing Air Guitar

Even Ed Sheeran recognizes when he is being upstaged. But the singer seems unbothered, deciding to give the young kid more limelight as deserves. It is apparent that the attention of his audience during his recent stadium performance was split between him and a young dancer, but the singer is not affected.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Lester
Person
Gavin Creel
Person
Heather Headley
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Joshua Henry
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Patina Miller
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lea Michele Officially Joins the Cast of Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ After Beanie Feldstein Exits Early

Don’t rain on her parade! Lea Michele is officially joining the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein announced her early exit. “Emmy Award-nominee LEA MICHELE and Tony Award-nominee TOVAH FELDSHUH join #FUNNYGIRL beginning September 6!” a post on the musical’s Instagram page read on Monday, July 11. “Don’t miss @beaniefeldstein until July 31st only, followed by @jujujuliebee through September 4th. See you at the August Wilson, gorgeous! ⭐️.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Woods#Rave Reviews
musictimes.com

Britney Spears May Lose $15M Book Deal After Continuously Doing This?

Britney Spears has agreed to a $15 million book contract in which she would talk about her family and the conservatorship she was forced to enter. The publishers, however, have allegedly stated unequivocally that the "Baby One More Time" singer must stay away from social media and stop airing out some dirty linen and controversy for her fans for free.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Jane Lynch on why she’s leaving ‘Funny Girl’, reacts to Lea Michele joining

Jane Lynch won't be acting alongside Lea Michele when Michele replaces Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway show “Funny Girl.”. Michele, who is Lynch's former "Glee" co-star, is set to take the stage as Fannie Brice on Sept. 6. Lynch is being replaced by Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice and won't be performing alongside Michele, but she told Deadline that she’s “glad” that Michele will get the chance to star in the Broadway show.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Review: The Marsh Girl Gets Too Lush Of An Adaptation

When Delia Owens’ debut novel Where The Crawdads Sing hit bookshelves in 2018, it became a page-turning bestseller, particular thanks to the thriller being featured as a title in Reese Witherspoon's book club. Just four years after its release and over 12 million copies sold, the novel has made the journey to live-action a la associated projects like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies – however, Olivia Newman’s take on the popular book skips the grittiness of the source material to be a glossier adaptation compared to those other films.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’…Is Within a Dull, Well-Scrubbed Southern Gothic Mediocrity

The big-screen treatment of a bestseller, a well-scrubbed Southern Gothic, a next-gen star’s showcase, a romance-murder-mystery-courtroom-drama-dessert-topping-floor-wax, The Movie That Would Be The Notebook — these are some of the ways to describe Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Shannon’s book-club staple about love and death among the marshlands. (The nicer ways, at least.) If you’re among the gajillions who’ve read the novel, you know the premise: In 1969, a body is found near an observation tower in Barkley Cove, North Carolina. The victim either fell or was pushed. There are no fingerprints or footprints near the scene of the crime. But there is a prime suspect: a young woman named Kya who’s spent most of her life living completely on her own, deep in the swamp. She’s considered dim-witted, degenerate and a danger to “polite” society by the local townsfolk. Naturally, she must be the murderer. You can never judge a book by its cover, however. Unless the tome in question is Shannon’s pageturner, of course — in which you absolutely know what you’re getting into before you’ve even cracked the spine.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy