While most people think of a young couple when marriage and kids come into the picture, that's not always how a family is shaped. Dr. Cindy Trimm, who lives in Stockbridge, Georgia, learned what it means to be fulfilled when marrying later in life, and she cherishes the opportunity to guide and love her husband's kids. She may not have given birth to them, but Cindy knows there is so much more to being a mother than bringing a child into the world.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO