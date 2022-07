HOLLYWOOD - A group of Cuban migrants came ashore on Dania Beach on Thursday night. The six men, in a makeshift boat, paddled in around 7 p.m. People on the beach ran over to offer them water, snacks, and even cellphones so they could call family members in the U.S. The group said they came from Cuba and it took them six days to get here. After looking at the boat, those on the beach said they could understand why the journey took nearly a week. "It's literally made of tires and random things they threw together...

