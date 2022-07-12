ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEYxL_0gdJCFRw00

( The Hill ) – Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers’ decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said, according to ESPN . “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods, who is set to participate in his third golfing tournament after sustaining a serious leg injury in a single-vehicle accident in February 2021, added that the future is uncertain for players who left PGA Tour for LIV Golf to compete in major championships.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination,” the 46-year-old golfer said at the news conference.

“But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

The PGA Tour on Monday acknowledged the Department of Justice (DOJ) launching an investigation into the organization over allegations of anti-competitive behavior, as high-profile golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson left the tour to join the new golf league.

According to the PGA Tour’s bylaws, golfers aren’t allowed to participate in other golfing leagues unless they get permission from the tour’s commissioner. Some golfers initially signed required release forms to participate in LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament, but their requests were denied by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has fined or banned golfers who have joined LIV Golf, which has also come under scrutiny for Suadi Arabia’s controversial record of human rights abuses.

Woods also said that he doesn’t believe the new startup golfing tournament will last long, noting the history of the PGA and European Tour has established over the decades, ESPN noted.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game,” Woods said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Before The Open Championship

The fourth and final major championship of the 2022 golf season has arrived. Thursday morning, The Open Championship from St. Andrews will begin play. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is set to partake in this year's Open Championship. Woods has been over in Europe for more than a week,...
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson reacts to Tiger Woods’ LIV Golf criticism

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been competing against one another for years on the PGA Tour. Now, however, Mickelson plays for LIV Golf, and that’s been a sore spot for a lot of people in the golf world in recent months. Woods, who reportedly declined nearly $1 billion...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Espn#Augusta National#The Department Of Justice
All Cardinal

Tiger Woods rips PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf

During a news conference at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods revealed his thoughts about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour players that were lured away by the lucrative signing bonuses dished out by the Saudi Arabian backed tour. Something he turned down, even with what was...
GOLF
KREX

TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers have arrested Justin Leech in connection with the kidnapping and domestic violence incident that took place on July 8, 2022. Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction, Colorado has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Plan for new child tax credit monthly payments proposed

(NEXSTAR) – Millions of families with children were able to qualify for the expanded child tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill, meaning they received a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child. Some lawmakers are now hoping to bring those monthly child tax credit payments back, despite concerns from one nonpartisan agency.
INCOME TAX
KREX

Five takeaways from the stunning inflation numbers

(The Hill) – Consumer inflation is still shooting upward despite interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a host of policy responses from lawmakers over the past several months aimed at fixing supply chains. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.3 percent...
BUSINESS
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy