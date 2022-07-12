ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Election 2022: Baltimore City Offering Volunteers $200 To Be Election Judges

By Airiel Sharice
Spirit 1400am
Spirit 1400am
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkZVx_0gdJA4tc00
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Are you following the election and looking to make a few extra dollars? Well, you’re in luck because Baltimore City is offering $200 for election judges!

Volunteers will be paid $200 to be regular judges while a chief judge will make $275 for their time.

Below are the qualifications:

Qualifications for Election Judges:

  • Must be at least 16 years old or older
  • A registered voter in the State of Maryland
  • Able to speak, read, and write English
  • Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day
  • Willing to work outside your home precinct
  • Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

All judges must be trained before they can serve. There are only three more days of election judge training.

If you are interested in doing this call 410-396-5580 for details.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, July 19.

Election 2022: Baltimore City Offering Volunteers $200 To Be Election Judges was originally published on 92q.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Spirit 1400am

Spirit 1400am

25
Followers
715
Post
906
Views
ABOUT

Spirit 1400 is your inspiration station!

 https://mybaltimorespirit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy