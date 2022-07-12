ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado has seen a 40.8% increase in gas prices since last year

By Stacker
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvhVN_0gdJA30t00

DENVER ( Stacker ) — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline broke records repeatedly during the first two weeks of May, according to the American Automobile Association . AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s nationwide survey on gas prices found that, as of May 16, 2022, nearly every state has passed the $4 per gallon price.

Gas price fluctuations—up 30.8% per gallon in the U.S. from one year ago—are felt on a personal level, but they’re often influenced by sudden events and major policy shifts across the country and world. Natural disasters like hurricanes that shut down refineries along the Gulf of Mexico—where roughly half of America’s crude oil is processed—can drive prices up almost immediately. As during the First Gulf War with Iraq in 1990-91 or with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, military conflicts involving oil-producing countries can also cause ripple effects worldwide.

Denver gas prices falling, still averaging higher than rest of US

The cost of crude oil, set by global supply and demand, is the country’s most significant determinant for gas prices. Currently, high seasonal demand, rebounding travel in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, weak domestic output, and international sanctions against Russia—a massive player in the global oil market—are all contributing to ever-increasing prices at the pump.

Route-planning app Routific examined AAA data to see how gas prices have changed in every state over the past year, including in our nation’s capital in response to global events. States on the East Coast have seen the most painful price increases at the pump.

Keep reading below to see how Colorado has been impacted, or check out national trends here .

Colorado by the numbers

– Regular gas price increase since July 2021: +40.8% (+$1.42 per gallon)
– Midgrade gas price increase since July 2021: +37.9% (+$1.44 per gallon)
– Premium gas price increase since July 2021: +35.3% (+$1.44 per gallon)
– Diesel gas price increase since July 2021: +60.4% (+$2.07 per gallon)

Curious which states have seen the largest gas price hikes? Read on to find out.

States with the largest gas price increases since last year

#1. Arizona: +63.6% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.98 per gallon)
#2. Massachusetts: +59.7% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.80 per gallon)
#3. New Hampshire: +59.4% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.77 per gallon)
#4. Vermont: +59.4% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.80 per gallon)
#5. Missouri: +59.0% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.66 per gallon)

This story originally appeared on Routific and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.


Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Here’s where gas prices have dropped the most

Most states have seen prices drop more than a quarter since the national average peaked on June 14 and some states have witnessed nearly 50-cent declines, though prices have ticked up in a handful of states.
TRAFFIC
KREX

TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
MESA COUNTY, CO
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Money

Would a Gas Boycott Actually Lower Prices at the Pump?

Americans are now routinely paying over $5 gallon for gas around the country — and some people are calling for boycotts to try to drive prices down. Earlier this week, a viral TikTok post claiming that a three-day boycott in 2008 helped bring prices down racked up 1.7 million views in three days. “Rumors about a gas boycott in July for a couple of days,” one Twitter user wrote this week. “Y’all think this will get them to drop prices? Might actually work.”
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Refineries#The Gulf Of Mexico#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Iraq
KREX

Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers have arrested Justin Leech in connection with the kidnapping and domestic violence incident that took place on July 8, 2022. Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction, Colorado has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Crime Stoppers: Help Identify Burglary Suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You can assist Crime Stoppers of Mesa County in locating the burglary suspect. Around Sunday morning, in the early hours, of June 5th, an unidentified person broke into a business located in the 2400 block of Highways 6 and 50. The suspect removed several portable power tools and hand tools. On Tuesday, June 7th, once more, the corporation was broken into again, and more tools were stolen.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Axios

Gas stations' long decline

The number of gas stations has been in steady decline for decades, and the volatility in gas prices — along with the rising popularity of electric vehicles — will squeeze them even further. The big picture: President Biden is accusing gas stations of profiteering from high oil price,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy