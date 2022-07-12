ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get To It With Pruitt “Bipolar Breakup” [Listen]

By The Russ Parr Show
 3 days ago
Source: Robertleighpruitt.com / Robertleighpruitt.com

In this week’s “Get Into It with Pruitt,” we get into a breakup over mental health diagnosis that has us talking.

Read today’s dilemma below:

Mr. Pruitt, I’m engaged to be married. I’ve been going with my fiance for three years, we’ve had our ups and downs. Usually with issues that I have with my anger in that time, something he calls my mental instability. He suggested that I seek some help to find out if there’s something there going on with me. I’m constantly angry, and my moods are always changing. So after a year and a half of him saying, hey, go see what’s going on. I finally went and got diagnosed with bipolarism. I thought he would be okay with it, because he suggested that I would do that. Because I know my mother suffers from the same thing. She’s bipolar, and so does her mother. My boyfriend just recently called off our wedding. And he wanted to be honest, and says, I’m concerned that what you have might be hereditary. I would hate to pass that on to any future children. He claims he still loves me, but he just cannot continue. I’m at wit’s end. With this. I’m trying to get past this. I’m in control of my bipolarism right now, but that doesn’t matter to him. Do you have any options I can consider?

How should this situation have been handled? Listen To Robert Pruitt and Russ Parr Below:

PRUITT: Yeah, one, you know, I’m gonna stay in my lane. So my area of expertise is being able to listen to what you say and offer something that nurtures the journey. Here’s what came up. That if he left, he honored both of them by not saying yes to something that was his No, I’ll say it another way. If he left, he blessed her despite how she feels now, because he was true to what was true for him. Now the beautiful thing is, she’s got her experience under control. If she worries about what she no longer has, whoever this cat is, then she will negate the ability to see or attract to her somebody that is absolutely perfect for her. That’s the beauty of it. Everything we have in our lives we brought in sometimes I don’t like that, because I can look around my house and my room ago really, I brought that in. So she has the ability to bring somebody in for which bipolar experience or diagnosis won’t be an issue. Somebody that’ll love, nurture, and cherish her and she can move down that path. So for her right now, it’s just the healing process and the grieving process. That’s what I would offer.

RUSS: Should she had said anything? Is it really his business? I mean?

PRUITT: Yes, well, it is. If he has an issue one, the issue belongs to him. He voiced it. He voiced it for the better part of a year. I think she based on what you read, she understood that there was something going on for her because in your reading, it sounded like oh, now I recognize I have a similar diagnosis to my mother. Right. So whether she knew it or suspected doesn’t matter. Her going gave her some new information. Now after that, yeah, we could say something. But what do you want to say “you are right?” I’m pissed off at you because we dated for so long. You didn’t like this experience.” I mean, we’re getting caught up in the past. And all I know is the longer I stay rooted in the past, the more upset I experience and create for myself. So I don’t want this to sound cold. I just know we got a short segment. So I can’t go into it in a deep way. Right. So yes, my sister grieve it goes through a grieving process and then release yourself into something that’s new.

Get To It With Pruitt “Bipolar Breakup” [Listen] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

