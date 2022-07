It’s always fun for us to keep tabs on new projects and expansions from familiar entrepreneurs. For the Ferrari Brothers—Austin and Tony—we’ve been following their work since 2015, when they helmed an influential little espresso bar in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood called Provender. Cut to a few years later, and the bros. decamped for their native southeast Ohio, opening up new coffee projects often with natural wine as a featured component. Now we’re checking out their latest, a new location for their cafe brand with a distinctly unique name. Not M&M, not Eminem, this is Mom ‘N ‘Em Coffee & Wine in Cincinnati, Ohio.

