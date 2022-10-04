ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 5 Odds: Betting odds for every NFL Week 5 Game

By Charlie Kelly
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NFL season is well underway, with every team either off to an ideal start, or already preparing for the NFL draft. Take a dive into the Week 5 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for the fifth week of the NFL season.

NFL Week 5 Schedule
Thursday October 6
Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos – 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Colts +146(+3.5) -115Over -110 Broncos -175(-3.5) -105Under -110

Sunday October 9
New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers – 9:30 A.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Giants +285(+7.5) -110Over -110 Packers -355(-6.5) -110Under -110

Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 45.5 Seahawks +194(+5.5) -110Over -110 Saints -235(-5.5) -110Under -110

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47.5 Steelers +610(+14) -115Over -110 Bills -900(-14) -105Under -110

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Bears +250(+7) -110Over -110 Vikings -300(-7) -110Under -110
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Texans +265(+7) -115Over -110 Jaguars -330(-7) -105Under -110

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Dolphins -178(-3.5) -110Over -110 Jets +150(+3.5) -110Under -110

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5 Falcons +315(+8.5) –110Over -110 Bucs -400(-8.5) -110Under -110

Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46.5 Lions +140(+3) -110Over -110 Patriots -168(-3) -110Under -110

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 42.5 Titans -145(-2.5) -110Over -110 Commanders +120(+2.5) -110Under -110

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44 Chargers -225(-5) -110Over -110 Texans +180(+5) -110Under -110

San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 39.5 49ers -255(-6) -110Over -110 Panthers +210(+6) -110Under -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 49.5 Eagles -235(-5.5) -110Over -110 Cardinals +195(+5.5) -110Under -110
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 45.5 Cowboys +175(+4) -110Over -110 Rams -140(-4) -110Under -110

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 48.5 Bengals +150(+3) -110Over -110 Ravens -180(-3) -110Under -110

Monday 10th October
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 P.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 51.5 Raiders +285(+7.5) -110Over -110 Chiefs -350(-7.5) -110Under -110

