NFL Week 5 Odds: Betting odds for every NFL Week 5 Game
The NFL season is well underway, with every team either off to an ideal start, or already preparing for the NFL draft. Take a dive into the Week 5 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for the fifth week of the NFL season.Betting on the NFL?
Thursday October 6
Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos – 8:20 P.M.
Sunday October 9
New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers – 9:30 A.M.
Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M. Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings 1 P.M. Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1 P.M. Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets 1 P.M. Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 P.M. Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots 1:00 P.M. Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders 1:00 P.M. Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 P.M. San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers 4:05 P.M. Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 P.M. Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 P.M. Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20 P.M.
Monday 10th October
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 P.M.
