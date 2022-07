MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says a serious water line break on Sturgis Road has been repaired, and water pressure should be restored for everyone. Regarding leak detection efforts in general, the city says a team with the public works department is "making good progress" making repairs. In a news release sent after 10 p.m. Wednesday, the city says the crew has repaired "several leaks" that were identified, and a Paducah Water Works crew will provide assistance on Thursday.

