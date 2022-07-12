ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Services Set for Martina Hernandez

By Northeast Oregon Now
 3 days ago

Martina Hernandez died on July 2, 2022 at her home in Umatilla at...

Christopher Tompkins Passes Away

Christopher John Tompkins of La Pine (formerly of Hermiston) passed away in Bend on July 7, 2022 at the age of 54. He was born on March 19, 1968 in Hermiston to Terry and Shirley Hicks Tompkins. A private family burial will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in...
HERMISTON, OR
Sharron Coffman Passes Away at 81

Sharron L. Coffman died on July 12, 2022 at home in Irrigon at the age of 81. She was born on March 10, 1941 in Kansas City, Mo. At her request, there will be no service. Please share memories of Sharron with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston...
IRRIGON, OR
Cause of Warehouse Fire in Hermiston Under Investigation

The cause of a warehouse fire in Hermiston Tuesday is currently under investigation, according to Umatilla County Fire District #1. Crews were called around 8:17 p.m. to a reported RV fire on N.E. Eighth Place. Upon arrival firefighters found a warehouse fully engulfed. A total of 29 firefighters helped to...
HERMISTON, OR
City of Pendleton Expands Water Assistance Program

The city of Pendleton has partnered with the Community Action Program East Central Oregon (CAPECO) to expand water assistance, effective immediately. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance program (LIHWA) is designed to help low-income households with water and wastewater bills. With federal funding administered through the state of Oregon, LIHWA assistance can cover water, sewer and stormwater charges, including reconnect and late fees, for eligible Oregonians. The assistance applies to the water portion of the city utility bill, and LIHWA funds cannot cover the street utility or public service fees. Households at or below 60 percent of the state medium income are eligible for the LIHWA assistance.
PENDLETON, OR
Parks Department Taking Registration for Upcoming Children’s Triathlon

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is registering youth ages 4-12 for the Kids Triathlon, set for Saturday, July 23 at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. The non-competitive event provides the opportunity for youth to participate in an enjoyable, low-key activity. Triathletes will swim first, go directly to bicycling, and finish with running. No experience is necessary, and parents are encouraged to assist with any and all stages as needed.
HERMISTON, OR
Willow Creek Farmers Market Takes Place Tonight in Heppner

The 2022 Willow Creek Farmers Market will be open for business on Thursday, July 14 in Heppner City Park. Market days operate from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 1. Vendor fees are $30 for adults and $10 for youth under 18, or vendors may pay a drop-in fee of $10 per week, not to exceed $30 for the season. Vendors can register online or request a paper form or get more information by emailing willowcreekfm@gmail.com or sending a Facebook message.
HEPPNER, OR
Chamber Mixer Features Preview of County Fair, Farm-City Pro Rodeo

With less than a month away, the Umatilla County Fair and Farm-City Pro Rodeo were previewed Tuesday evening during the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce’s Evening Mixer at the Bennett Botanical Gardens. Despite the 100-degree temperature, guests stayed cool in the shade surrounded by some of the breath-taking scenery at...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Safeway to Hold Job Fair Saturday

Safeway will be holding a job fair this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all store locations. Perks include health and wellness benefits, flexible work schedule, career advancement, paid vacation and holidays, and much more. The Hermiston store is located at 990 S. Highway 395. For...
HERMISTON, OR

