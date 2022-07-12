ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welterweight, heavyweight pairings finalized for PFL playoffs

By Tristen Critchfield
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pairings are set for Professional Fighters League’s second playoff event on Oct. 13. PFL 8 takes place at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, and will see welterweights and heavyweights vie for a birth in the PFL Championship. Rory MacDonald...

bjpenndotcom

Brian Ortega reveals he was going to “quit” MMA if he lost to Thiago Tavares in 2015: “I wasn’t making money, I had 75 dollars to my name”

Brian Ortega nearly retired from MMA in 2015. Ortega agreed to fight Thiago Tavares on short notice after his UFC debut was overturned following him testing positive for drostanolone which saw him get suspended for nine months and fined $2500. Entering the fight, Ortega was the betting underdog and before the two weighed in, Tavares came up to Ortega and thanked him for taking the fight.
worldboxingnews.net

Sales of Jake Paul tickets appear alarming with three weeks left

The sales of Jake Paul tickets for his latest boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. appear alarming with three weeks until the first bell. Paul, attempting to headline on his own at Madison Square Garden for the first time, must sell 20,000 tickets to hit his target. Jake Paul tickets.
Yardbarker

Report: Clemson, Florida State want 'out of the ACC badly'

When the current game of realignment musical chairs ends, Clemson and Florida State hope they won't be in the ACC anymore, according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum. In June, USC and UCLA shook the college sports landscape by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Since then, rumors have swirled about other potential conference swaps, including the Big 12 absorbing some of the remaining Pac-12 teams, the Big Ten continuing its expansion and the SEC poaching a few ACC schools to keep up.
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
Audacy

Adam Schefter's contentious final few months at NFL Network detailed in new story

A new profile details the ugly exit that Adam Schefter had with NFL Media when he elected to leave the company to join ESPN in the 2009. During a wide-ranging piece on the NFL's most prolific -- and increasingly polarizing -- insider done by Ben Strauss of The Washington Post, a grim picture is painted of the end of Schefter's time at the league-owned network:
TMZ.com

Blueface Lands Bombs, Drops Opponent In New Sparring Video

Shield your eyes, Nick Young ... Blueface just shared new training video, and the rap star looks pretty sharp, sending his sparring partner to the canvas with big hooks to the head. And, the "Thotiana" rapper can crack!. Of course, he's boxing former 37-year-old, 12-year NBA vet Nick Young --...
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya takes Canelo’s side in Ryan Garcia beef

By Sam Volz: Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya surprisingly is taking Canelo Alvarez’s side on the beef between him and Ryan Garcia. Last week, Floyd Mayweather Jr checked Ryan Garcia over the criticism that he’d leveled at superstar Canelo and told him that he shouldn’t talk unless he’s accomplished the same things.
The Ringer

Boring Players Who Will Win You a Title

We spend so much time talking about players, sleepers, the sexy guys with upside—we’re going to do the opposite—we’re going to put together the All-Boring Team, a.k.a. the most boring fantasy team possible that could still win your league. These players will not turn any heads during your draft, but they will after you win your league.
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at middleweight: “I can sacrifice myself a little bit”

Jan Blachowicz has teased that he could meet UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya again. In March 2021, fans were treated to a super fight between two champions. In the main event of UFC 259, the then-light-heavyweight champion faced off with middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. Despite being an underdog, the Poland-native pulled off the upset.
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman says Alex Volkanovski is “phenomenal” but not the pound for pound best: “The world has to just realize that, right now, I am P4P best fighter on the planet”

Kamaru Usman is dismissing the idea that Alex Volkanovski is the best pound for pound fighter on the planet. Usman (20-1 MMA) has 19 wins in his last 19 fights, his latest victory coming against Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 268 in November of 2021. The welterweight champion is...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at 185 pounds: ‘Why not? I will do it’

Jan Blachowicz is open to rematching Israel Adesanya, so long as it’s for the middleweight title. Earlier this month, Adesanya defended his belt for the fifth time, winning a lackluster decision over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The win earned Adesanya a lot of criticism for his defensively-minded approach, particularly after promising to deliver a spectacular performance, and had some people arguing that Adesanya’s loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, during a failed attempt to move up and claim the light heavyweight title, has caused “The Last Stylebender” to become totally risk averse, to the detriment of entertainment. Fortunately, Blachowicz has a solution to the problem: they run the fight back, this time at 185 pounds.
Yardbarker

Larissa Pacheco expects to KO Kayla Harrison in 2022 PFL Finals matchup

If the Professional Fighters League’s Larissa Pacheco is accurate in her assessment, a million-dollar prize may be within her grasp. In 2019, Pacheco joined the PFL and entered into its inaugural women’s lightweight bracket. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight had moved up 10 pounds in her lone regional bout after leaving the UFC, beating future UFC talent Karol Rosa at featherweight. Over one year later, she stepped into the PFL cage at lightweight, and she drew the 3-0 Harrison only to drop a decision. The Brazilian bounced back with a quick armbar over Bobbi Jo Dalziel to reach the playoffs, and a decision win over Sarah Kaufman slotted her into the finals, in a rematch against Harrison.
