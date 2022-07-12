Welterweight, heavyweight pairings finalized for PFL playoffs

When the current game of realignment musical chairs ends, Clemson and Florida State hope they won't be in the ACC anymore, according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum. In June, USC and UCLA shook the college sports landscape by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Since then, rumors have swirled about other potential conference swaps, including the Big 12 absorbing some of the remaining Pac-12 teams, the Big Ten continuing its expansion and the SEC poaching a few ACC schools to keep up.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO