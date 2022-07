(The Center Square) – New York is about to drop $200 million on two programs designed to bolster downtowns across the state. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul says half of the funding will go toward the sixth round of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which funds projects in metropolitan communities. She shared the news in Queens at Greater Nexus, an $11 million coworking space opened by the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. The 10,000-square-foot facility is one of the 59 projects to receive more than $600 million in previous DRI funding rounds.

