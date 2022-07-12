ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss opens as more than three-touchdown favorite over Troy

By David Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss has opened as a 23.5-point favorite over the Troy Trojans. The Rebels will meet Troy in the season opener for both teams at 3 p.m. CT on Sat., Sept 3....

