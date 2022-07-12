ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Liliha Bakery opening soon at Pearl Highlands Center

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago
Liliha Bakery is opening their fifth location at Pearl Highlands Center this summer. (Courtesy: Liliha Bakery)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you hear the news? Liliha Bakery is opening soon at Pearl Highlands Center. There’s no official date yet, but the plan is to open before the end of summer.

This will be their fifth location in Hawaii and their first in Central Oahu.

Liliha Bakery held a job fair last weekend that saw a great turnout of applicants, but people are still welcome to apply online here. They’re looking for bakers, bussers and cooks!

Last November, Liliha Bakery opened their fourth location at the International Market Place. Customers can visit their other locations at Ala Moana Macy’s, Nimitz and the Original Liliha at 515 N. Kuakini St.

Liliha Bakery has built a loyal following since opening in 1950. The full-service bakery and diner offers iconic pastries, local dishes and custom-designed cakes. For more information, click here.

Comments / 2

 

KHON2

LIST: 2022’s best food trucks in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. When flying to Hawaii, some people are excited to try 5-star gourmet restaurants; however, many people are more excited to get their hands on some food truck classics!. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

A look back at the Marco Polo fire on its fifth anniversary

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the worst high rise fire on Oahu in recent memory. The fire killed four people, caused millions of dollars worth of damage, and sparked safety changes. On July 14, 2017, just after 2 p.m., a fire broke out at the Marco...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City looks to replace vendor for Waikiki pavilion plagued by homelessness

Longtime Waikiki resident and neighborhood board member Kathryn Henski recalls feeling safe walking down Kalakaua Avenue decades ago. Henski's sense of security while strolling along the strip, however, has faded over the years due to what many consider rampant homelessness and drug activity in the area. "I mean I kinda...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

A game changing addition to the Waipahu library

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Books and magazines are probably the first things that come to mind when thinking of a public library. But, in Waipahu, an esports tech lab can now add to that list. Technology Readiness User Evaluation is a non-profit organization that focuses on tech enabling Hawaii and...
WAIPAHU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: July 13–19, 2022

After more than 50 years of showcasing ‘ukulele music to the world, co-founders Roy and Kathy Sakuma are calling it quits after one last virtual festival. Roy Sakuma will co-host with Jake Shimabukuro, and expect to see Danny Kaleikini, who has emceed the event since the ’70s; Herb Ohta Jr. and Sr.; Paula Fuga; and others. Grab your own uke to join the global play-along. The festival will be livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast on KHNL. A silent auction of ‘ukulele, chocolates, hotel stays and Jack Johnson concert tickets is open now through Sunday at 11:55 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

WATCH: Endangered monk seal returns home to Molokai waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An endangered Hawaiian monk seal was returned home after being treated for fishing gear ingestion at Ke Kai Ola. The Marine Mammal Center said they approved the monk seal RP92 to be released back to Molokai, where he was initially rescued. “This seal’s story reemphasizes the...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

DLNR announces new vision for the 'Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals in the past have included a Ferris wheel or a high rise building. But the DLNR has set its sights on a new "vision report" of what could lie ahead in the future at the Waikiki adjacent site. Residents have been privy to elaborate presentations in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Do you have what it takes to be a Hawaii resident?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moving to Hawaii might seem like a dream come true. You can head to the beach almost year-round, eat tropical fruit grown on the islands and enjoy colorful sunrises and sunsets. However, Hawaii is known for being one of the most expensive states to live in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

