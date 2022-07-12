Liliha Bakery opening soon at Pearl Highlands Center

Liliha Bakery is opening their fifth location at Pearl Highlands Center this summer. (Courtesy: Liliha Bakery)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you hear the news? Liliha Bakery is opening soon at Pearl Highlands Center. There’s no official date yet, but the plan is to open before the end of summer.

This will be their fifth location in Hawaii and their first in Central Oahu.

Liliha Bakery held a job fair last weekend that saw a great turnout of applicants, but people are still welcome to apply online here. They’re looking for bakers, bussers and cooks!

Last November, Liliha Bakery opened their fourth location at the International Market Place. Customers can visit their other locations at Ala Moana Macy’s, Nimitz and the Original Liliha at 515 N. Kuakini St.

Liliha Bakery has built a loyal following since opening in 1950. The full-service bakery and diner offers iconic pastries, local dishes and custom-designed cakes. For more information, click here.