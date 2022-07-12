ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch the Latest Trailer for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Test Drive Unlimited Series is one of the most well-known motorsport game franchises on the planet. After a decade of dormancy, it's finally back with a new title: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Watch the latest trailer right here. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is the 21st game...

www.roadandtrack.com

Road & Track

Watch Travis Pastrana Jump His Subaru GL Wagon Over a Bridge in Florida

We've known for months Travis Pastrana and Hoonigan are planning to film the next Gymkhana video using Pastrana's wild 900-hp Subaru GL wagon. What we didn't know is where this year's Gymkhana would take place. Thanks to behind-the-scenes footage from Gymkhana filming shot by an onlooker, we have a whole lot more information, and even an action shot of Pastrana jumping his car over a bridge.
FLORIDA STATE
Road & Track

Driver Somehow Walks Away After 1500-HP Nissan GT-R Rolls 11 Times

If there were ever a video ideal for displaying how safety equipment can save lives, it's this one. It comes to us from Motive Video on YouTube during its coverage of the 2022 GT-R Challenge, a runway racing event in southeastern Australia, and it's a doozy. The video shows Mick...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Get an Eye on Your Car’s Hidden Bolts With This Extendable Mirror Tool

Spend enough time working on cars and you’ll eventually run into a nut, bolt, or another fastener you can’t physically see. Whether it’s at the back of the engine or shrouded from view by other stuff in the engine bay, there are plenty of times when you’ll have to unbolt something without being able to see it. That’s why it’s always nice to have an extendable mirror handy.
CARS
Road & Track

The Hyundai N Vision 74 is a Retro-Futuristic Hydrogen Dream Machine

In 1974, Hyundai showed a concept for a Pony Coupe designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro at the height of his powers. That concept never came to be, although much of the original design would later be recycled by Giugiaro in the DeLorean DMC-12. While the Pony would go on to become Hyundai's core hatchback, the coupe was forgotten. That is, until today.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Study finds Toyota's solid-state battery patent lead massive

Solid-state batteries promise to boost range of electric vehicles while simultaneously reducing charge times and costs, compared to the liquid-state batteries in use today. It's why most major automakers are developing solid-state batteries, and one of the leaders could just be Toyota, an automaker that until recently was reluctant to develop cars powered by batteries, favoring hydrogen fuel cells instead.
ECONOMY
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
Lootpress

Americans Reveal Fresh Thoughts on Electric Vehicles

ORLANDO, FL (LOOTPRESS) – AAA’s latest consumer survey reveals that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle (powered exclusively by electricity, i.e., not a hybrid) for their next auto purchase, with Millennials leading the way (30%). Of those who want to buy electric, the common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77% citing this as a top reason for interest. AAA believes with rising gas prices, Americans’ conversion to electric vehicles will continue to increase. However, consumer hesitation surrounding range and accessibility to charging continues to draw concerns.
GAS PRICE
Ars Technica

Electric cars are doomed if fast charger reliability doesn’t get better

In many regards, electric vehicles are clearly better than the internal combustion engine-powered relatives they will eventually replace. They're quieter, they rattle and vibrate less, they accelerate faster, and they're much more efficient because they can recover energy under braking. And their batteries should last for the life of the car as well as a gasoline engine does. But I'm increasingly convinced that EV adoption is going to run into real problems if we can't get a handle on charger reliability.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Finally Dethroned By Chinese Automaker

Finally, an EV maker managed to surpass Tesla. Sort of. Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a publicly-listed Chinese conglomerate with an automotive arm that produces EVs, PHEVs, and hydrogen-electric vehicles. It recently announced its sales figures for the first six months of the year, and it sold 641,350 NEVs. During that same period, Tesla only managed to sell 564,000 NEVs.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Video reveals China’s first solar-powered car without a wheel

A multi-organizational collaborative effort in China has led to the development of the country's first fully solar electric vehicle (SEV), Electrek reported. The vehicle was recently showcased at the World Intelligence Conference and is currently on tour in mainland China. In the early 2000s, solar-powered cars were projects for university...
CARS
yankodesign.com

This electric bike concept can easily switch between battery power and foot power

Personal transportation for one or two riders has seen an uptick in the past few years. Some of them are in response to the growing congestion on highways, while others are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of vehicles going to and fro places. Of course, motorbikes aren’t exactly more environment-friendly, and the flying cars of the future are still very much in the future. When it comes to economy and sustainability, bicycles and e-bikes are pretty much the name of the game. In most cases, however, you have to choose between a traditional bike or an electric one, and you’re stuck with that choice to the end. Though hybrids that combine the two do exist, they do come with their own drawbacks. There is one concept, however, that tries to remove that limitation, allowing you to choose between a motor and your feet anytime, anywhere.
BICYCLES
TechCrunch

Volkswagen, Audi tap Redwood Materials to recycle old EV batteries in US

The two VW Group brands have contracted with startup Redwood Materials to recover and recycle end-of-life EV battery packs from its thousand-dealership network in the United States. This won’t be the final resting place for the EV packs. Instead, Redwood will bring the packs to its Carson City, Nevada factory,...
CARSON CITY, NV
TechCrunch

Battery recycling could be the next investor darling of the EV era

Suddenly awash in interest from EV makers and venture firms, the sector has seen a spate of partnerships and funding deals in the past 18 months. The momentum appears to be building, as investor appetite in battery recycling intensifies, said Alex Smout, principal at InMotion Ventures, Jaguar and Land Rover’s venture capital arm whose portfolio includes Ascend Elements, formerly known as Battery Resourcers.
ENVIRONMENT
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
Road & Track

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Does 380 Miles Per Charge Thanks to Its Efficient Design

After briefly teasing the world with its slick silhouette, Hyundai has pulled the cover off of the new all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan. Like the Ioniq 5 with which it shares a platform, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 embraces a bold design language, though one completely different from its sibling. Inspired by the streamliner planes from the turn of the century, the Ioniq 6’s slippery bodywork allows the EV to get to 380 miles per charge on the WLTP cycle. It’s one of the most efficient EVs on the market.
CARS
Road & Track

Shop Amazon's Prime Day Sale on the Blink Outdoor Security Camera to Save 40% Today

There’s something to be said for being able to lay your head down at night knowing that you have a reliable security system protecting your home. Among the best layers of security for providing peace of mind are outdoor cameras, allowing you to capture any suspicious movements that could jeopardize your family and possessions. One of our top-rated outdoor security cameras is a whopping 40% off on Amazon for Prime Day, so it’s time to bring the Fort Knox vibes.
ELECTRONICS
Road & Track

2023 Honda Civic Type R Leaks Early on Japanese Website

An image of what is almost assuredly the 2023 Honda Civic Type R leaked online Wednesday. First spotted by the sleuths over at civic11forum.com, it's our first real look at the new Type R undisguised, way before we're supposed to see it. A forum user called Palmer8 spotted this photo...
CARS
Digital Trends

Delisted Metal Gear games are returning to digital storefronts

It looks like Konami is going to relist some Metal Gear games onto digital storefronts again after having previously taken them down. The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Metal Gear Twitter account. “The ‘METAL GEAR’ series released on July 13, 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES

